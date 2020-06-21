How to find a trusted SEO expert?

Which means choosing the right SEO expert is a must if you want to get more online sales and want to beat your competitors.





Then, to choose the right SEO person you need to know the basic or initial SEO factors so you can analyze better than the person whom you are talking about is the right choice for your online business marketing promotion or not.





The factors or points you must be taken care of while choosing an expert SEO person for your business or personal website are:





1. Ask them to send the detailed working process:





First, when you connect with any SEO person sharing your needs and business goals to let them analyze your business category and goals. Then ask them about their detailed working process flow and how they are going to start for your business.





But, don’t stop here and decide fast, ask them why he/she is using the SEO strategy which is shared and what is the reason behind the strategy which is planned. Then, you will find more deep thoughts of your chosen SEO expert and can decide that he/she is right for your business online promotion or not.





2. Explore their current and old work records:





It’s a common human tendency nowadays to check the reviews of the products and services online before buying it, right..?? So, this tendency also worked here if your chosen SEO expert has good reviews online then go with it and if not. Then, ask them to send their old successfully completed SEO projects and long-term clients project details to check how convenient he/she is with their work.





Checking their old or current work project will help you to choose that he/she is the right choice for your business online promotion and also you can check their potential by analyzing their old SEO projects in depth.





3. Align the communication medium:





Before any investment in your business website’s online promotion, you need to check out a big checklist that the chosen Freelance SEO expert or professional SEO expert has all the resources or mediums for your business online promotion or not.

The utmost important factor is communication. Ask them how a potential SEO expert communicates with you and what is the medium of communication. Take a long conversation with them to know how they will deal with the reports and after how many days he/she connects with you for updates and progress. If you will find that the SEO expert you have selected is hard in communication and unable to make you understand then go with another option.





4. Find out how they deal with penalties on the website:





Google each time come with the best algorithms to find out the spam, irrelevant backlinks and content quality. And if your business website finds any flaw it will penalize your website and your website will be unable to rank in the search engine. So ask your potential expert SEO how they will deal with the Google and other search engine penalties. Because perceiving a penalty is not that big thing if your SEO expert knows how to solve the issues and remove the penalties as soon as possible.





The potential SEO person always has a backup plan to resolve the penalties and these kinds of issues.





5. Link Building Strategy:





Link Building is the task which helps you to rank higher in search engines and also make the good domain value which strengthens your online presence. So make sure your chosen SEO expert has the link building activity in their shared SEO plan. And even if it is included then ask them to create the high-quality backlinks because low-quality backlinks can harm your website reputation.





A professional and experienced SEO expert has the plan of link building for each stage of growing online reputation.





6. Discuss the payment structure and price:





Price is not a big matter if you will get good qualitative SEO service solutions for your business website. But the discussion about the price before starting the work is good to make a perfect and satisfactory deal from both sides. Decide the amount and also discuss the payment structure for better work relations.





Now, with these above-mentioned points you are ready to hire the right SEO expert for your business or personal website. Find it now and then succeed fast to make a good online reputation.