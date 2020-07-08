Everybody in India is looking for alternatives to Chinese apps. The search for a replacement was started by technically sound users, way before the banning of Chinese Apps by the Indian Govt.





The rest of the work has been done by the Galwan stand-off and the 20 soldiers who were martyred there. The people are furious and angry with the Communist Govt. of China. They retaliated digitally.





The Govt. of India banned the 59 Chinese apps due to privacy policy issues and data security issues possessed by these apps. What can we do? Is there any alternative to Chinese Apps in the App store?





The answer is Yes. The alternatives to Chinese apps are available in the App Store with enhanced privacy policies and data security.





Here, we are going to tell you some of the best alternatives to Chinese apps that can be used from the app store without any issues.









'TikTok' was the most popular Chinese App in India. It was downloaded approximately 466 million times in India & comprises 1/3rd of the total download of this App. This site can help you to understand How popular this App was in India.





There is an alternative to this Chinese App, called 'Chingari’. It is the best ‘Made In India’ App available in the market. It has already crossed 5 million downloads till now. It will give you all the power of an enhanced video-sharing app with a force of ‘Vocal to Local’ initiative.





This App is available in English as well as in the regional languages of India like Hindi, Telugu, Gujrati, etc.









These two apps are the most popular one when it comes to content sharing. These apps give you the facility to send or receive files within a minute or two. After a ban in 59 Chinese apps. We have an Indian solution for you.





JioSwitch, it’s an Indian App that makes it easy to transfer your file from one smartphone to another. You don’t have to do anything complicated because the interface of this app is straightforward.





It will automatically catch all your files from your device; all you have to do is multiple select files and send them to another smartphone.





You can also transfer your files from Android to IOS by switching on the wi-fi of iOS and connect it with the hotspot of an Android device. And transfer data between them.





There is no cloud storage service in this app, so you cannot transfer your files to the computer. So if you want to share your data between two mobile devices, then ‘JioSwitch’ is the best choice.





3.Alternate to the Chinese app, Cam Scanner.

Cam Scanner is the most popular App in its category. People use to scan their documents, business cards, and other physical paper to store it digitally on the App. Before the banning of Chinese apps, CamScanner was removed from the play store by google due to the Malicious module is detected in the App.





But now the Govt. of India permanently removed the App. You need an alternative Chinese app. The best alternative out there is Adobe Scan. This App comes with a lot of advanced features with the trust of the brand name ‘Adobe.’





Adobe is a pretty big brand that follows a high standard of security features. It means you can store your physical papers in a digital store without worrying about privacy issues.





4. Alternate of Chinese app, UC Browser.

The biggest problem with Chinese apps is that they never take privacy issues of the users of other countries very well. They only care about the features and interface of the provided app. The UC Browser is not an exception on the list.





The databases of the browser reside in china, and whether the company wants or not, if china's communist party wants the private data of the company's user, the bound to share the data with them.





UC browser, in my opinion, is one of the most dangerous apps in the banning list. It exposes everything about your Internet usage. Whether it is browsing history, your location, or the time you spend on the internet.





It is a joke on the face of internet privacy law. To counter this UC browser, we have the best 'Desi App' in the list name as 'Bharat Browser.'





Bharat browser is launched by the Bengaluru based startup company called 'BlueSky' inventions. This app is solely developed to serve the needs of Indian users. In this app, you will get all the great features of the UC browser without security or privacy issues.





The features of this app are as follows.





The content available in the app can be customized into one's state language and read all the essential news of their state and surf the popular websites of the state.

This app will be very light on your data pack because it only takes 8.2 mb to download it from the play store.

There is also a video and games section in this light app, and it means you can enjoy the videos or play games without any issues.





5.Alternate of the Chinese App, Zoom.









Before you point out that it's not a Chinese app and HQ of this app is based in California. Their significant works and function is based on China. As we all are aware of loose data privacy laws of China, it makes our video call vulnerable to unauthorised third parties.





The app was once accused of routing non-Chinese video calls through Chinese servers and faces heat from various countries, including India. So, many of us want a non-Chinese solution for our video meetings and calls.





The app i am going to suggest is not the best in the area, but it's a purely Indian App. The founder of this app is 'Anuj Garg.' The app name is 'Say Namaste.'





The app is an excellent alternative to the Chinese app, if not the best. The interface is straightforward, which makes it user friendly. There are some issues with Apps like its interface and low-quality video calling.





But we can say this app could be a game-changer in the future video calling app, and it has to go a long way to compete in front of the giants like Skype and google meet.





Try to keep these apps in mind whenever you use the related services.