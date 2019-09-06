Five Forts and Places You must Visit in Jaipur

Jaipur 'The Pinkcity' is a colourful city. Jaipur is full of not only royal palaces and forts to explore, but also adventurous to quench your thirst for the thrill.

Here are five Forts & Palaces you should visit in Jaipur for a memorable holiday.





Jal Mahal

It is a blend of both Mughal and Rajput characteristics. Jal Mahal has a panoramic view of the Nahargarh hills and Man Sagar Lake. This fort is like a jewel nestled among the Nahargarh hills and situated on the Mansagar Lake. Tourists are not allowed to visit the palace as it is underwater but they can enjoy the view.

Nahargarh Fort





Once known as the defense ring of the city, Nahargarh fort stands on the edge of Aravali hills. This palace has 12 identical suites for the queens in Madhavendra Bhawan. While enjoying the view of the city Padao Open Bar/Restaurant gives you the chance to make your visit exotic.

Amer Fort





The Amer Fort that sits atop a hill located at the outskirt of the Jaipur city from a distance of 11 kilometers. Amer Fort is also known as Amber fort. This is the main fort of Jaipur which belongs to the Rajput dynasty “kachwaha”. This is one of the best blends of “Rajput & Mughal” Architecture. Visit Amer Fort is a must.





Hawa Mahal





situated at Badi Chaupar, one of the prime areas of Jaipur. Standing upright at the heart of the Jaipur this structure is in the shape of a crown that adores Lord Krishna. Hawa Mahal Jaipur is a synonym of Jaipur nowadays. If you visit Jaipur and don’t click a picture in front of Hawa mahal your visit to Jaipur is not completed.





Jaigarh Fort





Jaigarh Fort was built for the security purpose also known as ‘Victory Fort’. It is used as an arsenal. Now Jaigarh Fort is turned into a museum. It is walking distance from the Amber Fort.





Above are the prime attractions of Jaipur without visiting them your tour is incomplete.