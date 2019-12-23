5 Ways Technology Is Transforming Dentistry

A dentist plays a vital role in society and they have always been simple at heart. A dentist is efficient in promoting the health of our teeth and from time to time as per need provide the patients with personalized care. The services provided by them are never likely to change but it matters how these services are delivered and the tools needed to accomplish the result.





Really speaking, we all dislike going to visit a dentist due to the scare of drills, injection and menacing tools. But a severe toothache or dental problem makes it necessary for us to visit a dentist. With the advancement in the technology, visiting a dentist for your treatment is not as scary and painful as it was in the olden days.

The lives of dental professionals have become easier with the advancement in technology and cutting-edge techniques. This has also improved the experience of patients thus reducing the time they used to spend on the dental chair. Nowadays, dentistry is not as scary as their world is transforming for the better. Continue reading to know the change.





1. Digital Dentistry





Any dental technology or a dental device that is controlled by a computer or with digital components rather than using the mechanical or electrical device is known as dental dentistry. Examples can be sited in the field of computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD & CAM).





There are various areas of digital dentistry like computer-aided implant dentistry, extraoral and intraoral photography, lasers, digital radiography, diagnosis, occlusion, and TMJ analysis and diagnosis and shade matching.





Some of the other fields of digital dentistry are newer diagnostic tools, electronic record-keeping, data analysis, revolutionary treatment options, and novel prevention methods. With the technological innovation in the field, the diagnostics can be more precise and can state the exact type of oral disease.





2. Tech-Friendly Diagnosis and Treatment





Most of the dentist invests in his technology for improving the diagnosis and treating of dental problems. The use of soft tissue laser is done by dentists for minor gum surgeries and these procedures will be carried out by computers in the coming years. Dentist will be able to make use of hard-tissue lasers and tiny digital controlled mirrors to remove tooth decay instead of the high-seed dental drills used now. Painful and expensive root canals will be replaced by new bio-materials that will enable to fill the cavities. Advancement in technologies has enable to detect oral cancer at an early stage with the help of special lights that cannot be seen with naked eye.





3. Bio-printing





Like other industries, the dental industry is making progress in 3D printing. The use of CAD/CAM is done to mill a tooth from 3D scan if the patient needs a crown, cap or bridge. After this, the next we need to have bio-printing and 3D printing is the next step. Work is going on the industry to make a recipe that could add tooth-fighting chemicals to 3D printed teeth.





Using a mixture of live cells and gels of the various parts of the human body, a team in northern California has managed to print out and have laid it down in layers to construct human tissues. A jawbone can be build, which will help patients suffering from oral cancer.





4. Innovations Preventing Oral Diseases





Dental problems are solved as modern technologies lays stress on the various innovations in the field of dentistry. Toothbrush is designed in such a manner that various technologies are fitted in them that shows location of tracking device. Cameras are designed in the brush so that you can know the areas of the mouth where your hands cannot reach. Timer in these brushes shows how long you can brush and the pressure sensors warn the user if the brush becomes too hard.





With the development of technology, there are sensors in brushes that detect the various oral diseases from your mouth tissue or saliva. Your heart rate, blood alcohol levels and bad breath can be detected with the help of the sensors in the camera. The cause of tooth decay can also be detected through a pH sensor that can detect the acidic saliva. These innovations will help in detecting the reasons of the disease before it becomes serious.





5. Easy Access to Excellent Care





With a smartphone, you can do an initial screening at home with the help of technological development. These technologies help everyone to take care of their teeth even if they stay in remote places so that they can have a quick diagnosis of their basic dental problems. The technologies have advanced so much that you get an analysis of your upload information and scans online from any highly qualified doctor from anywhere in the world.





Final Words





Doctors are now fully educated about the proper implementation of digital dentistry and both doctors and patients can expect high returns on their investment. Patient irrespective of their location can get exceptional dental care with the help of the technological transformation in dentistry.



