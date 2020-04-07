Why you have to Follow COVID'19 Preventive measures during Food Delivery Takeouts?

The impact of coronavirus has been visible globally. With cases nearing almost 10 million, people are forced to quarantine by their respective governments. Various industries are shut following the lockdown. People find it difficult to even step out for essential commodities. On-demand apps are coming to the rescue of the people. Restaurants have turned into delivery outlets taking orders from customers through the app. However, people fear that transmission can happen during delivery of food packages or grocery bags from the delivery professionals. To break this transmission chain, people must adopt certain preventive measures. Food and grocery delivery services are working to satisfy the needs of the people. They cannot act as carriers of infections.

Impact of COVID’19:

Coronavirus has led to massive destruction of human lives, inflicting casualties as high as 47,000 and affecting 950,000 people worldwide. (As of 2nd April)

The pandemic has spread across 203 countries and territories globally.

The global share market has seen a massive plunge in trades and business.

The travel and transportation industry, which amounts to 10% of the global GDP, is the most affected. More than 100 nations have imposed travel restrictions.

Car sales in China were reduced by 86% in the first two months of the pandemic.

Oil prices have seen a record plunge. It is to be noted that the value of crude oil reduced to a record low $22.86 per barrel.

Inconsistencies were visible even in the ‘safe haven’ assets market like the crypto market, the gold market, etc.

Industrial production in China fell by 13.5% in the first two months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nikkei have gone down to a substantial rate.

This coronavirus pandemic continues to create havoc in the world. Social distancing is the only weapon that can come in handy to curb the transmission of infection.













Preventive actions by people during delivery takeout’s:

Practicing ‘contactless’ delivery options: Isolating yourselves from the external world is essential in this stage of the violent spread of the infection. Maintaining the distance between delivery professionals is highly essential during takeout’s. People can instruct delivery professionals to place the order at a confined place in front of their home. People can take the delivery packages once the delivery professionals have left the area. This prevents any chance of transmission between the people and delivery professionals.

Actions by food delivery company to curb the spread of transmission:

Food delivery companies, too, must take some preventive measures to prevent the transmission of this fatal virus.

Awareness to Delivery professionals: Proper awareness should be given to delivery professionals. While we stay put in our homes, they put their lives at stake to provide us services. Food delivery companies must provide them with the awareness of how the disease will spread, how can the delivery person prevent himself from the disease, etc. Delivery professionals must be made aware of the importance of sanitation habits and proper hygiene care.

Final Note:

Governments can impose restrictions and penalize people for going out, it is up to the people to take safety measures to keep their families safe. With the Coronavirus proving to be a deadly menace, social distancing must be followed. Scientists are struggling to find a cure for this disease. It is high time; people realize the impact of this deadly virus. Food and grocery delivery services are operating for the sake of people in need. Delivery professionals are risking their lives so that people get the services at their doorsteps. By strictly following the quarantine state for another two weeks, the mortality rate can be reduced. It can be an old saying, but people ought to follow this, ‘Prevention is better than cure.’ Let us fight this pandemic together!