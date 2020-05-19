Food Infopreneurship - My Inspiring Learning Amidst COVID19

By Mrs. Feeds
19th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Food Infopreneurship is what came to me when the world was being attacked by a savage virus. When the Earth was sanitising itself of all negativity, my deep self was doing the same.

From a Techie to a Food Infopreneur

As a techie having worked in the Corporate world from the past 15 years, I finally mustered the courage to take a giant leap of faith and embrace my true calling – Infopreneurship. It took my years to reach my current Corporate profile and yet the moment I heard that inner voice – I knew it was time to imbibe change.


I’ve seen all shades of the Corporate world – good, bad and ugly. I’ve observed the ups and downs. I’ve made my analysis of managements changing and better leader on-boarding. And I’ve fared extremely well through all of this. Yet, there was always this void of something missing.


Today, I can proudly say that I’ve taken courageous steps to fill that void. I know now that all this while my inner ‘self’ was calling out to me and asking me to ‘transform’ my life. Thus, began a new journey towards Food Infopreneurship.

My Perspective on Food Infopreneurship

Before I elaborate my perspective on Food Infopreneurship, let me introduce you this intriguing term Infopreneurship. This term comes from the mix of two word – info and entrepreneurship. 


As the words imply, Food Infopreneurship is about sharing one’s knowledge and experience about food with the intent of providing value.


In the era of digitalisation and globalisation, it is of paramount importance to share with people the accurate information they are looking for as readers. And the only way to achieve that is by sharing with the world things that you know from experience.


I mean even Google prioritises accurate and valuable searches now more than ever. Therefore as content creators and Infopreneurs, we have got to catch up.

Niche Blogging – The First Step Towards Infopreneurship

As somebody who believes in the power of valuable information, I can vouch for the fact that Blogging is the way ahead for becoming an Infopreneur.


Niche blogging is effective, personalised and an organic way to reach millions of people online. Blogging builds communities, trust and valuable information.


This is exactly why I’ve chosen to take the leap of faith and embrace my calling – Food Infopreneurship.

Mrs Feeds – My Maiden Food Infopreneurship Venture

‘Mrs Feeds’ – Yes that is the name of my maiden Food Infopreneurship venture. I’ve named it that way because I believe in preparing and serving food with compassion.


I am a Techie who also happens to be a Working Mom. My venture stems from the need of mine to spend more time with the two things I love – my family and culinary finesse.


Mrs Feeds is dedicated to all working moms who want to embrace their calling too while inspiring the world around, adding value by means of information and spending time with their families.


The first inspiration always calls out from within. I am happy that mine has finally begun.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How to do excellent Content Research in 3 easy steps?

Amrita Mishra

Artificial Intelligence spearheading a Technological Revolution in Manufacturing

Akhilesh Srivastava

Best Malware Protection Software For Windows 10

Janny Thomas

E-Learning: Advantages of online training for insurance professions

Shubham Singh
Daily Capsule
Deep Kalra of MakeMyTrip on what travelling will look like post-COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 Stock Market Investing Tips for Beginners

Neha Kapoor

Top Master Data Management (MDM) Software of 2020 For Web Marketers

Rashmi Sharma

A Detailed Guide on Magento 2 Store Pickup Extension

Dhiren Parmar

DevOps Solutions – Revolutionizing Programming Fundamentals in Organizations

Octal IT Solution

Tips to Improve Work Performance and Commitment

Puneet Sharma

10 Services that will help you set up a profitable business in the Coronavirus outbreak season

William Mark

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India