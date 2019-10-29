9+ Free Digital Marketing Tools Which Every Digital Marketer Should Have

In today’s competitive era of Digital Marketing, it has become a challenging task to get our website on the top. If you find it hard to get your website on top of your competitors, then there are some free digital marketing tools which can help you to overcome the competition.





Some of these tools offer basic features on a free account, whereas you can use the other ones free forever. So, let’s have a look at those free digital marketing tools which you can use to rank your website on the internet.





10 Best Free Digital Marketing Tools You Can Use to Rank Your Website

1. Keyword Planner

Best Tool For Keyword Research

Keyword Planner is a free tool that you can use to find less competitive keywords for your website. It was officially designed for Adwords, but later on, marketers started using it for SEO purposes too. You can look for any keyword using this powerful tool.





It shows the estimated monthly search results and competition of the keywords. You can use it for finding fruitful keywords which can generate loads of traffic for your website.

2. Google Analytics

To Get Website Insights

Google Analytics is another best tool allowing you to track user activity on your website. It can deliver useful data like page views, traffic reports, user time duration and much more. You can use all this information to develop and improve your digital marketing strategy.





The best part is that it also shows you the sources of traffic that comes to your website. You can use this data to discover the most effective traffic sources. By doing so, you can develop strategies to get the most out of the engagement sources.

3. MailChimp

For Email Marketing

MailChimp is another free digital marketing tool (Email Marketing) allowing you to send more than 12000 emails a month for free. You can send different emails to your site users and track all of them in real-time. It comes along with a list of built-in email templates.





You can use these free email templates to design your emails and send them to your users. If you need more features, then you can also subscribe to their premium plans.

4. BuzzSumo

For Finding Buzzing Content

If you find it hard to discover trending topics, then BuzzSumo (Content Marketing)is the only platform you need to have. It allows you to search for any given keyword and then find the popular content ranking on it. Along with websites, it also allows you to scan for the content popular on social media.





It records the number of likes, comments, and shares that an article has got. You can use this data to know what subject matter is bringing in results and discover content ideas for your website.

5. HootSuite

For Scheduling Your Social Media Posts

HootSuite is one of the free digital marketing tools that you can use to boost your social media presence. Various organizations have used this tool to grow their social accounts and you can do the same using it.

If you don’t have time and find it hard to post content on your social media accounts, then Hootsuite can help you to schedule the same.

6. Tableau Public

For Creating Data Visualizations

Tableau is a powerful and simplest way to create amazing graphics and data visualizations online for free. If your content requires feature-rich graphics and visuals, then you can use Tableau Public account to do the same.





All you have to do is just plug in your data and it will automatically generate visual data representations for the same.

7. Open Site Explorer

For Analysing Your Competitors

Open Site Explorer (Moz) is one of the free digital marketing tools which you can use to discover your competitors and their strategies. It allows you to scan for backlinks and social signals that a website has got.

By analyzing your competitor backlinks, you can make quality backlinks better than your competitors to outrank your competitors.

8. DigitalImpact

For Finding Free Stock Photos

DigitalImpact is one of the best platforms for finding free stock photos online. You can use this platform to get stock photos for your content. All you have to do is search for a given keyword and it will display a list of stock photos related to the keyword.





Adding images to your content can make your content look awesome and SEO Optimized at the same time. So, if you are a marketer looking for some cool photos in the budget, then you can opt for the DigitalImpat platform to find stock photos for your content.

9. Peek

For User Testing

Peek is a powerful digital marketing tool that you can use to look for user activity on your website. It can generate some useful insights which can help you to develop a powerful digital strategy. By knowing about users’ activity on your website, you can make considerable changes to your website.





The peek platform sends a random user to your website and they record themselves while doing the same. This activity can help you to get enough data to decide whether your website is user-friendly.

10. SideKick

Monitor Your Sent Emails

If you have ever wanted to know whether someone opened your email or not, then you can use SideKick to discover how many times a person opens your emails. This data can be helpful to send emails again to those people who hadn’t opened your emails sent to them.





The best part is that it pings and immediately notifies you whenever someone opens your email. You can use this tool to develop and improve your email marketing strategy.

Final Words

That’s it! These were the best and free digital marketing tools which every marketer should definitely use. Each one of these tools can save a lot of your time as well as money. You can use all of these tools to improve your marketing skills.





I hope these tools will help you to develop a sound strategy for your business. If you found this article useful, don’t forget to share it with others. Also, if you need further assistance, then let us know in the comment section below.