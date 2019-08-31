



We live in an era of broadcasting and content delivery, and in certain cases, multi-screen TV solutions play an influential role. It has played an important role in boosting your experience of cross channel digitalization for TV, mobile phones, and tablets as well.

How to Launch Multi-Screen on TV?





Who wouldn’t like to watch two different shows at the same time? Thanks to the technology, the new Multi-Screen feature, involved in recent television sets, has made this easier for us.

A successful launch of Multiscreen should be always done under professional surveillance. However, To launch multiscreen you need to follow these steps listed below:





Firstly, Go to Menu.

Select Picture.

To get more options, move down below.

Following that, select the Open Multi-Screen option.





On doing so, your multi-screen will be activated.





