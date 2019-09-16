Google wants to favor original news by algorithm modification

All the effort of a journalist can go unpunished if he publishes a report, even a story online, which is then covered by another publisher who may even be bigger. So the privilege of first publication, is the publisher of the original story while traffic from Google but also get various other media or even imitators. That's what Google wants to do by updating the search algorithm, as Sundar Pichai explained - and as the New York Times first reported.

Original reporting should receive advantages in the Google search

Many publishers are annoyed by the fact that competitors also get a lot of traffic by covering posts that a medium published in the "Original". This is quite common with industry news and per se not reprehensible, with specially researched and original stories but a less fine move. However, since traffic is such an important currency for publishers, they naturally want to have a say in topical and exciting topics and thus write about it. As Richard Gingras, VP for Google News, said in a blog post, "Original News" should be highlighted in the search. Responsible for this is an update of the Search Rater Guidelines.





In the search now the original stories are to be found for users better and longer available, so that the publishers receive an appreciation in the form of traffic and awareness. According to this, Google will prominently position articles that have triggered coverage in other media as well, while newer posts will also appear in context for the searcher. When it comes to the definition of original content, there are variables; however, the Search Rater Guidelines contain references to the article has not been published.





Original, in-depth, and investigative reporting requires a high degree of skill, time, and effort. Often very high quality news content intends to include a description of primary sources and other original reporting referenced during the content creation process. Very high quality news content must meet professional journalistic standards.





Search Raters can influence the search

Globally, Google uses over 10,000 Search Raters. These evaluators do not change the search results themselves through their feedback and assessment of qualities and contextualization. However, they help Google "categorize information to improve systems."





Also for Search Rater and later for the Google algorithm, it is not always easy to determine the origin of a digitally evolving story. Indicators should still be mentioned, for example, if certain publishers are known for original news.





Many other types of websites have reputations as well. For example, you might find that a newspaper (with an associated website) has won journalistic awards. Prestigious awards, such as the Pulitzer Prize award, are a strong evidence of positive reputation, it says in the Search Rater Guidelines.





Publishers with a special reputation, who often bring stories to the fore, include such greats as Der Spiegel, the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal. Google wants to reward this and all other publishers who bring a story or news online first, so to speak.





After all, there is a great deal of time, work and strength in the research, the preparation of the text, the source work and possible reworking; recording a story is much easier. The original reporting publisher deserves special appreciation, and perhaps this will be much more noticeable on Google.





Regardless of Google's position and traffic, users should also be aware of who is responsible for a strong and original reporting. At the same time this does not mean that these contributions are free from criticism; Comments should also be relevant in the digital context.





Fortunately, Google wants to map the entire context to a story in the News section. We are curious how this translates into traffic numbers. In any case, the original reporting should not only be appreciated but also strengthened and promoted in the long term.





This is only an advantage for digital reporting and storytelling. We are curious how this translates into traffic numbers. In any case, the original reporting should not only be appreciated but also strengthened and promoted in the long term. This is only an advantage for digital reporting and storytelling.





We are curious how this translates into traffic numbers. In any case, the original reporting should not only be appreciated but also strengthened and promoted in the long term. This is only an advantage for digital reporting and storytelling.







