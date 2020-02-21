A Guide to Find the Best Restaurant Marketplace App





Think of your last ten visits to restaurants! How many times did you go there because there was a situation that demanded you to eat at a restaurant? More often than not, it is quite probable that you choose to dine at the restaurant because you wanted an excuse to meet someone or to hang out with your friends or even to celebrate a day off from cooking. Right?





Given the circumstances, it might not be an exaggeration to say that restaurants have transcended into an element of lifestyle. Therefore, marketing a restaurant to the right audience makes quite a lot of difference in your profit out of the restaurant business. The convergence of technology and marketing has made it mandatory for any Ubereats clone like business to have a robust online presence that is in line with the latest trends. Restaurants cannot be an exception to this case.













One of the latest fads when it comes to this technology marketing is the mobile application. Having a mobile application for your business has not only become a luxury but rather a necessity. The apps that specialize in offering services around a restaurant business are called restaurant marketplace applications. These restaurant marketplace applications are bound to enhance the brand image and the intensity of the online presence of your restaurant. In addition to that, they can also be used as elements of customer engagement and measurement of customer sentiment and satisfaction.





We have outlined below, a few features that can be considered the core of restaurant marketplace apps.





Ease of access: The user interface plays an important role in determining the quotient of engagement with your app and your business. Your restaurant app should be intuitive to use and should go in line with the flow of customer behavior. At the core, the restaurant online ordering system should provide your customers with a flawless system to facilitate the order.





Food delivery: Food delivery has grown up to be another important dimension of food consumption across the planet. There are a lot of aggregators who might offer the same service. However, it cannot be denied that restaurants tend to lose money as commissions paid to these platforms. In addition to that, there might be delays in the payouts to the restaurants when it comes to the payment made by customers using online channels.

To circumvent these disadvantages, it would be a great idea for a restaurant to have an Ubereats clone food delivery system using its fleet of delivery executives. It not only saves a lot of time and money for the restaurant but also increases customer satisfaction.





Table booking: Let's imagine the situation! A customer who is a big fan of your restaurant takes their time and effort to battle the traffic and reach your restaurant amid the hassles. Once they reach your restaurant, they are informed that they will have to wait for another 20 minutes to get the table. There is nothing more frustrating for a loyal customer to go through this waiting time. It would be a great idea for your restaurant app, to have a table booking option. This enables customers to have an enhanced experience where they might not have to wait for their table if they have a scheduled visit to your restaurant.





The crowd in your restaurant is directly proportional to the popularity that your brand enjoys. Therefore, if your restaurant is quite famous in the area, it would surely be a great add on for you to include table booking as a part of your restaurant marketplace app. If you would like to extend the utility, you might even consider including a pre-order notification where the customers can order for the drinks and starters even before they reach the restaurant.





Easy login: The first thing that the customers are presented with, as soon as they download your restaurant marketplace app is the option to create an account. The creation of accounts should be a simple and straightforward process. Users should be able to register using either their phone number or their email address. The app should also have an option to log in or register using legacy credentials like Google and Facebook.





It is to be noted that every bit of information that your customers provide is rich data that can be populated on your database. Using this data, you can send push notifications and discounts to your customers, based on their attributes. Therefore, keeping the login process as simple as possible is the key to onboarding a good number of app users/customers.





Seamless integration with the restaurant management software: Most of the restaurants use restaurant management software to handle a lot of their core processes including but not limited to menu management, billing operations management and payroll. Integrating your Ubereats clone app with your existing restaurant management software will help you create a seamless connection between the online and offline territories of your restaurant. You can even consider sending notifications to customers based on their payments at the POS.





Notifications: The last line of the previous paragraph brings us to the importance of notifications. Notifications are some of the most important features when it comes to smartphone applications. It lets you communicate with your usage at your will and wish. However, it is a double-edged sword that needs to be used meticulously.





Notifications can be used to update users about the status of their food order, if it's been accepted or being prepared or if it is out for delivery. It can also help push offers and discounts for customers, especially during special occasions like birthdays and on Valentine's Day.





Showcasing your menu: Menu as a simple text can be boring. If your restaurant menu on the app can include interactive elements that describe the menu item in simple language, show the image of the menu item. It contributes much to the quotient of instructiveness. You can even give a link to the video of the preparation and more importantly, give information about the nutritional value and possible allergens. In today's world of fitness consciousness, even giving information about the calories and the macronutrients will help in striking the right chord with the audience. All these little contributions will make your menu a really interesting aspect to look at in your restaurant app.





Integrating multiple payment options: In today's world of the digital economy, there are a lot of mainstream payment options. Some of the most common ones include credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, wallets, and UPI. The payment gateway that you use on your restaurant marketplace app should be able to accommodate all these forms of payment. It should also have a facility to store card information for quick payment processing.





In all of this, it should not be forgotten that any place that stores payment information should be kept highly secure. Using trusted payment providers, even if they charge higher commissions, is highly recommended to ensure the security and satisfaction of your customers.





Integrating social media: Social media is the hangout joint online, as much as restaurants are the hangout joints off-line. It makes more sense to integrate these hangout joints. Your restaurant should have a robust social media presence that encourages customers to talk about their experiences in the restaurant. You can even consider incentivizing social media contributions of customers. Your restaurant needs to have a presence on at least Facebook and Instagram.





Gamification: Gaming has always been an avenue of high-intensity interaction. Remember the times when we were hooked to the television screens even if the output was nothing more than eight-bit? Your restaurant can make use of this avenue of engagement. Small games designed in the theme of what the restaurant stands for, can contribute a lot to the engagement on your app.





For example, if you are a vegetarian restaurant, you can have games that showcase something like saving animals from the arrow of a hunter. Someone who crosses a certain threshold can be given a free dessert and a little badge that they can flaunt.





Benefits of a restaurant market Place: Having a restaurant market place is one of the best avenues to achieve branding. If you were to have your Ubereats clone app, it simply means that there is no other brand that is cannibalizing your audience. Unlike how it happens in aggregator platforms, you can have your presence and you are free to engage with your audience the way you want.





Since it is your app, you do not have to pay any commission to third-party platforms. This saves quite a lot not only on money but also gives you the peace of mind that you are free to communicate whatever you want.





Capitalizing on artificial intelligence should be one of the aspects that you should look for shortly. Chatbots can easily handle a straightforward process like placing orders. It will be a great experience for users to experience a human-like interaction but through artificial intelligence.





With your restaurant marketplace app, you have access to all the data that you want at your fingertips. It means that your analytical intelligence can be deeper and more refined. This helps you create perfect and well-planned strategies for the future that you are looking to capitalize on.





Conclusion: Yes! Aggregators are surely responsible for bringing business volumes. However, if your restaurant has a brand of its own and if you can coin concepts that are bound to engage your audience, it makes all the sense for you to have a restaurant market place.





It does not seem as complicated as it sounds. In essence, the restaurant marketplace app is a slightly modified version of aggregators like Uber eats. Using white label clones of Uber eats, you can easily create your restaurant marketplace app. All it requires is a little bit of customization to ensure that the features and the visual elements of the app match with your requirement. There are quite a lot of reputed companies offering this service, and it is just a matter of time before you launch your restaurant marketplace app!