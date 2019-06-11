There are two types of breaks (short term rest). First is called tiredness and second is called fatigue.

Tiredness is natural recurring feeling which is caused by doing long term work. Here term “work” means both the mental and physical work.

Fatigue is also known as tiredness, reduced energy, physical or mental exhaustion, or lack of motivation. Causes of fatigue can be psychological, physical and mental. In short words, Fatigue is a state when human body always and in long term feels low in energy and motivation. This is disease and fatigue problems should be treated by doctor.

So in this article, I am explaining about the problems related to “Tiredness”. Or in simpler words, how to work effective and efficient when you feel low in energy.

Doing work without taking a break is like writing something with pencil without sharpening it.

Break is not a wastage of time but it's act as a fuel and refresh your mind and you can make your short-term break into long term benefit.





Here are 5 Quick ways to work without tiredness.





1. Drink coffee





































When your body low in metabolism, it cannot able to breaks down sugar into energy. But Coffee boosts your metabolism and increase energy levels. Black coffee is recommended by professionals for fat loss because coffee converts your fat into energy and further this energy makes you feel fresh and active all day.





2. Steel a Power nap

























































Short naps act as a reboot button in your body. Power nap makes your mind free and reduces tiredness in your body as well as mind. This is like medication and very help full during a stress works. There are several offices where workers can take short naps in their break period.





3. Walks with deep breathing

















































Walking freely with a deep breath is the best way to regain your energy levels and refresh your mental health. While walking try to feel and live in the moment. Don't think about your past or your future, just enjoy your present.





4. A hobby is a medicine.

















































Doing a hobby at breaks can satisfy your mind and makes you even better. If you want to do something productive in breaks then try to involve in your hobbies.





5. Drink plenty of water

















































Drinking water while doing job or work can really maintain your energy levels and mental energy. I personally prefer this because drinking water while doing your work, job, study or anything else can make you feel fresh always and the mineral present in water maintain to transfer all signals and energy in your whole body.

Not Agree? Try it.