How AI-powered HR Chatbots Disrupt the HR Department

While hiring often takes centre stage, an HR team is responsible for hundreds of other duties that directly influence the organisation but aren’t as visible. They have to manage a large and varied employee base while operating with a small team. Their responsibilities are huge and their goals are always challenging. HR managers seldom get enough time and resources to work efficiently.

Depending on the size of the organization, HR Managers receives hundreds of queries every day. Most queries for HR helpdesks are related to payroll, HRMS systems, leave and attendance, and employee exits etc. Addressing every query is tedious and is very exhaustive for an HR Manager. Because of resource crunch and the immediate need for managing processes more often than not the HR Department is not able to run efficiently. The solution to this clear and present challenge can now be found in AI-powered HR Chatbots.

HR Chatbots are applications or programs that that can communicate with employees through text messages with artificial intelligence and machine learning at its core

Its time to focus on the human side of HR

Many HR Managers state that their challenge on a daily basis is maintaining high levels of employee engagement when much of their time is taken up with laborious work. Since, they do everything from hiring new talents to keep employees focused and working hard while making sure they are happy and satisfied at work. An HR Chatbot can automate mundane and repetitive HR tasks so that HR managers could focus on things that require more individual attention such as hiring, employee training and building better employee relationship.

Here are a few use cases of HR chatbot in the HR department:

Speedup Recruitment processes

HR Chatbots can help recruiting process to be faster. It can interact with the applicants by answering their questions about job descriptions, company details or potential responsibilities. The chatbot can also conduct a pre-interview screening of the candidate by collecting some of the details from the candidate and make an HR manager’s work way lot easier. It can be trained to screen applications and rank candidates based on qualifications and experience.

Easier On-boarding

For new recruits, HR Chatbots can make their on-boarding process a breeze. For example, it can provide clarifications on job roles and performance expectations and a provide walk through company policies and compliance. In short, an HR Chatbot can make on-boarding truly a self-serve process.

Enhancing Employee Satisfaction

An important role of the HR Department is to conduct annual assessments and performance appraisals. However, it is very time-consuming. An intelligent chatbot allows for the instant exchange of feedback and performance insights of the employee transparently and reliably. Lengthy and tedious appraisal forms could be replaced by automated feedback sharing with an intelligent HR chatbot.

Acts as a 24*7 Help Desk

For employees, one of the major problems they face in an organisation is to access relevant information on HR policies and processes. Chatbots can provide instant responses to a wide range of employee queries such as “When is payday?” or “Number of holidays this year?”. This way employees get an instant answer and at the same time, it will decrease the workload of HR Managers.

HR Chatbots are redefining the HR department by minimizing bureaucracy and granting employees greater independence. It will streamline and personalize many of the HR processes such as recruitment, on-boarding, FAQs, employee training, employee benefits, annual reviews, etc.

In a bid to streamline HR processes and provide greater employee satisfaction, Accubits has launched AMI-HR chatbot a state of the art AI & NLP technologies. AMI HR Chatbot can understand the importance of each ‘value-added services’ in an HR department and automates the mundane communication tasks of an HR manager. The end result is reduction in the response time of the HR department and the overall operational cost.

