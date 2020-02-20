How to become a successful freelancer





Being a freelancer has many advances, the fact is that you’re the boss in your work. You can choose your time and workplace to work. Sometimes, it’s prettily tough for a woman to do a corporate job but if she has a facility to do a job at home then it’s better for her. In addition to this, you can set your salary and take coffee break whenever you need being a freelancer.

Here we have got together some important tips to become a successful freelancer.

1. Choose your preferred marketplace





Utilize your skill and experience choosing the perfect marketplace. If you’re a graphic designer and have some skills in image retouching, then you can select a market place like freelancer, upwork, fiverr or iFreelance. These marketplaces offer the best opportunity for designers to work and you can apply for work easily.

2. Organize your comfortable work space





Your kitchen table can’t be a comfortable work space for a daily basis work. Choose a place where you can work in a peace and comfortable environment. This is one of the best facilities to work from home. Your desk set should be in the corner of the room; with all necessary tools you require. This is the place where you’ll start your journey to reach the destination.





3. Set Proper Work Hours





Yes, you can set work hours according to your conveniences and this is the great facility to work as a freelancer. In a corporate company like Graphic World 24, you’ll have to do a job for a particular during such as 9am to 5 pm. But here you’re free to set your own work time. So set your starting time, your coffee break time, your lunch time, leaving work time and sticking time. Establishing mind setup at work perfectly is the key to a successful freelancer.





4. Choose your niche

Check out in which subject you are interested and in which area you have expertise. Also, do some research to seek which market place is ideally suited for you. Don’t cast your net so much to find out best job, it may cause missing out the person who has the possibility to be your first client. Seek forum sites and other websites that match your niche to know the future of your niche and become an active member of the community.





5. Try to Say ‘no’ where necessary





Don’t overstretch your skill and fall into a trap of the habit saying ‘yes’ to a new potential client. If what they are asking about performing falls outside of your expertise, then simply say ‘NO’. Saying ‘Yes’ to all clients for all clients of jobs may bring a bad result for your career. So bear this in your mind whenever you’re discussing with your clients.





6. Turn off the Phone number and lock the door while at work





It’s not wrong for others to think that since you’re a freelancer and work from home, you’re available for a gossip and a cup of tea. But you should make them understand that you’re at work. Work means work whether it’s in office or at home. That’s why, you should turn off the phone and close your door before sitting down for work.





7. Manage time to check emails





To be successful as a freelancer may be somewhat daunting as you’ll have to check emails when you’ve done the work for the day or even you’re away for the vacation. You’ll also have to take some relax even though it’s time to keep in touch with your clients.

These are some of the important tips to be a successful freelancer in life and enjoy work from home. If you think you have some tips for a freelancer, please feel free to share them in the comments.















