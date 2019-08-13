How can companies set up their Offshore Digital Marketing delivery team

How can companies set up their Offshore Digital Marketing delivery teamOutsourced CMO
It is no secret that India is the top outsourcing destination in the world. In a US survey, 82% of US based companies voted for India as their most preferred choice for software outsourcing. It has also become the preferred destination for IT outsourcing with approximately 65% of all outsourced IT jobs, according to Booth & Partners.
This same model of outsourcing can be gainfully used by companies to source digital marketing services from leading edge professionals based in India. The huge cost advantage that India offers over the US and other Western economies for comparable world-class services should in itself make outsourcing a winning proposition at a time when efficiency more than any other factor stands between the life and death of most businesses. But that’s just the start: With Partners like Outsourced CMO dedicating proven digital marketing specialists with years of quality experience to these companies the India deal becomes pretty much irresistible.
According to WebFX in the US the monthly cost of search engine optimization (SEO) can be as much as $20,000 while pay-per-click advertising (PPC) accounted for 5-20% of monthly corporate ad spends and email marketing cost $0.1 - $0.5/email. Social media marketing set companies in the US back by $10,000 a month on an average. The average digital marketing budget for small and medium business ranged from USD 30,000 USD to 1,45,000.
Such figures are quiet simply unheard of in India where even companies that spend big on marketing routinely get digital marketing services from the best in the business at a small fraction of those rates. Even advanced SEO services in the country would seldom cost more than USD 1400 per month and companies would almost never have to fork out more than USD 3000 per month to make social media work wonders for them. Even large cap companies in India would rarely if ever think of setting aside USD 30,000 per month for digital marketing. The dramatically cheaper service costs here are largely owing to the much lower salary levels of digital marketing professionals in India as compared to their comparable peers in the US or Europe. On an average, the salaries of professionals in those nations are four to six times higher.
So, it should make great sense for companies in the western world to outsource digital marketing strategies to companies in India. But how do these companies capitalise on the massive cost advantage that India offers? Clearly, since a sound understanding of the cultural, demographic and other region-specific nuances of a market are crucial for the success of any marketing plan, these companies should aim to continue building the strategies themselves and rake in the profits from outsourcing their execution to professionals in India.
But why India?
Availability of finest talent
India has the world’s largest technical and industrial talent pool. And this pool is constantly being upgraded at a rapid rate with millions of graduates joining the workforce every year.
Proficiency in English
English is the language of business in the US and in a major part of the world and it is here that India really scores big. There are more English-speaking people in India than in the entire Europe, not counting the UK.
24X7 service
The time difference between India and the US and Europe means that companies based in the US or Europe can enjoy round the clock services if they outsource digital marketing to India. This speeds up the work process in a controlled manner.
Young workforce
India has a large proportion of young workforce. Nearly 50% of its population is less than 25 years of age while two-thirds are less than 35. All of this makes India an ideal destination for US and Western companies to gainfully outsource their digital marketing activity.
Vineet Arya has over 25+ years of experience in communications, brand building and 360 degrees marketing.
He has worked with some of the most-sought-after MNCs, including AMD, SanDisk , Tata Power Solar at senior marketing positions. During his career span of 2 decades he has managed entire marketing bouquet right from brand building and PR to ATL, BTL and Digital marketing.
After almost 19 years of stint in the corporate world and helping MNCs grow, Vineet decided to quit his full-time job to help budding start-ups in managing their marketing functions. He has utilized his vast experience in marketing to help start-ups scale faster with limited resources; and grow with the right set of Go-To Market strategies.
He is an entrepreneur himself and is currently heading a marketing venture – ‘Outsourced CMO,’ which helps start-ups to work with a low-cost virtual CMO and offer plug n play marketing planning, support & implementation services to start-ups and SMEs. He himself takes charge as a virtual CMO for multiple start-ups at a time and helps whole start-up ecosystem by optimizing the marketing budgets in the shortest span of time and scale up faster.
With ‘Outsourced CMO,’ he has successfully helped various start-ups in the manufacturing, e-commerce, edtech, and service industries. Besides his profession he is a mentor in NASSCOM 10,000 startups to promote new age entrepreneurs . Part of NAIN program of Department of IT BT and S & T ,Government of Karnataka , to evaluate & mentor new startups proposal received for Govt funding , support & network. Mentor at IvyNext.com
Please visit Outsourced CMO or write to him at vineet@outsourcedcmo.in
