Vineet Arya has over 23+ years of experience in communications, brand building and 360 degrees marketing. He has worked with some of the most-sought-after MNCs, including AMD, SanDisk , Tata Power Solar at senior marketing positions. During his career span of 2 decades he has managed entire marketing bouquet right from brand building and PR to ATL, BTL and Digital marketing. After almost 19 years of stint in the corporate world and helping MNCs grow, Vineet decided to quit his full-time job to help budding start-ups in managing their marketing functions. He has utilized his vast experience in marketing to help start-ups scale faster with limited resources; and grow with the right set of Go-To Market strategies. He is an entrepreneur himself and is currently heading a marketing venture – ‘Outsourced CMO,’ which helps start-ups to work with a low-cost virtual CMO and offer plug n play marketing planning, support & implementation services to start-ups and SMEs. He himself takes charge as a virtual CMO for multiple start-ups at a time and helps whole start-up ecosystem by optimizing the marketing budgets in the shortest span of time and scale up faster. With ‘Outsourced CMO,’ he has successfully helped various start-ups in the manufacturing, e-commerce, edtech, and service industries. Besides his profession he is a mentor in NASSCOM 10,000 startups to promote new age entrepreneurs . Part of NAIN program of Department of IT BT and S & T ,Government of Karnataka , to evaluate & mentor new startups proposal received for Govt funding , support & network. Mentor at IvyNext.com