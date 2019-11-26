How to Create An Engaging UX for Your Website?

In this post, you will learn about the qualities and processes of creating the best user experience for your website. Explore the key elements of website UX design that make your site user-friendly.

By Piyush Golani
26th Nov 2019
Undoubtedly mobile has taken the prime attention of businesses due to its ability to allow users to use the apps on the go. Yet is not capable enough to beat the essence of websites.


Every mobile has a website but not necessary that every website has a mobile. Have you ever observed this before? Let the numbers speak. 


As of 2019, 1.94 billion websites are available on the Internet for users to browse, whereas the mobile apps are available in millions (Android Play Store 2.46 million & Apple App Store 1.96


So website designing is an integral part of web development services just like mobile app designing. And the User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) have to be creative and engaging enough to convert the visitors into customers.


UI is a subject of creating designing elements and arranging them in the right place in the respective webpages. While UX is about designing a user journey throughout your website.

What is User Experience Design?

UX or User Experience design is the process of enriching the user's satisfaction with your website by improving its convenience, functionality, and ease of use.


User Experience Design

Original Source: https://www.credencys.com/web-development-services/

What are the Qualities of the Best User Experience?

honeycomb

Image Credit: User Experience Honeycomb


Useful: Content of the website should be original and helpful to the users to fulfill their needs


Usable: Website should be easy to use by the visitors so they can browse and take actions quickly


Desirable: Implementation of different design element to provoke appropriation and emotions of users


Findable: Create a website with easy navigation so users can quickly find what they are looking for


Accessible: The website should be accessible by everyone including the people with physical disabilities


Credible: the website information should reliable so that users can trust and believe what you are communicating to them


Valuable: Design and content of the website should improve customer satisfaction

User Experience Design Process

User Experience Design Process

How to Create A Great User Experience for Your Website?

Seamless Flow

Enable visitors with an amazing journey by creating a seamless flow of your website. Allow users to move from one section to another by understating their needs and goals. Display important information on the top of the page as users are more likely to notice that area.


Make sure you have an easy-to-use and consistent interface that helps visitors to focus on content and keep browsing the website. Create a design using the most common interfaces and patterns so that visitors can easily explore the site.

Less Scrolling

Users prefer to scroll a long page only if they find the information available on it is relevant and useful to them. So make sure you are presenting precise information. Enable users with visual indications of the direction of scrolling to enable them.


But, keep the page short as people less likely to scroll down to the bottom.

Select The Right Color Patel

While choosing colors for your website, make sure it appeals to the users. Select the colors that match your brand but avoid to pick the vibrant colors that hurt the readability of your content. Use bright colors to display the information and dark colors to create the background.


Do not use blue color for other text as it is commonly used to display the hyperlink. The most important part of your website is Call To Action (CTA) buttons. Reserve colors for the text and button of CTA and do not use these colors anywhere in the site.   

Minimum Loading Time

Users visit your website to address their needs or desires. Make sure the site helps them to complete their primary goals easily and quickly. They prefer to surf a website loads faster as it allows visitors to consume relevant information on the go. 

If the site takes several seconds to load then the probability of visitors leave your website is high.

Responsive Designing

This is a significant part that every website owners must consider. Your website should be responsive so that the visitors can access it from different devices. Responsive websites adjust the content and design as per the varied screen sizes and resolutions.

Mobile Interface

While creating a mobile interface of your website, place the design elements accurately so that users can easily tap on the small screen. Avoid vertical swiping and double taps for mobile devices. Smartphones are accessible through one hand and tables are operated using two hands. Thus, determine the devices you want to target and accordingly design your mobile website.

Intuitive Navigation

Keep the navigation menu of your website simple and easy to go to enable visitors to explore your products and services seamlessly. If your navigation hierarchy has more than 3-4 levels, then you need to redesign and compress it.


For the long webpages and quick access to your offerings, you can consider sticky menus. Navigation should be consistent throughout the website.


Using breadcrumb, you can guide the user where they are on your website. Text of the menu labels should be 2-3 words only. The navigation dropdown should be vertical as the horizontal menus are hard to scroll.


Another option for navigation os megamenu. Well, the mega menus should be narrower than the page to click out them easily. Organize the groups of clickable and non-clickable links while considering the mega menu. Make sure your menu design doesn't hamper the search and login features.

Concluding Lines

Designing is an art and it is not everyone's cup of tea. Make sure to work with the world-class UX designers who have worked with Fortune 500 companies. They offer website UX design as an integral part of their web development services using the latest design tools and technologies.


The skilled UX designers create user journeys by analyzing user personas, needs, and your offerings. They are not merely creating the interface, they deliver experiences. They create an emotional connection of the visitors with your offerings to make your product/services a success.

Authors
Piyush Golani

Piyush is a marketing manager at Credencys - Mobile App Development Company. He helps business to grow online and generate more leads and business with advanced digital marketing strategies.


Website: https://www.credencys.com/

Blog: https://www.credencys.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/piyushgolani

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@piyush036

