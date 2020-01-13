How Ketofy became the largest Keto Brand in India

How Ketofy Is Creating Healthier Environment





Ketofy enables people to live healthier lives by switching to a Low Carb or a Keto lifestyle without having to change their dietary habits.









Ketofy products are crafted from natural ingredients and help to fix the root causes of the modern lifestyle health conditions like weight issues, obesity, sugar regulation, pre-diabetes & diabetes, thyroid and metabolic syndrome.It works by fixing the fundamental issues with the human body that have been caused by years of abuse due to modern lifestyle diet and habits.





What made you start your startup and what problem does it solve?





Everyone wants to live a healthier lifestyle that is free of lifestyle health conditions like being overweight, diabetes, thyroid, PCOD etc. However people find it extremely hard to give up on food that they love. Their happiness is derived from foods that they love and crave so much.





The problem the Ketofy solves is to enable healthier lifestyle without people having to change. We realised that since the people cannot change their habits we have to create the products that taste and feel the same but at the same time have a nutrition content that helps people fix their health parameters.





Insights About The Founders





Aanan Khurma is a serial entrepreneur and an alumnus of the Stanford Biodesign. His first Company was funded by Microsoft Ventures and his second Company (FYNE Superfood) got acquired by Sattviko. He also worked as the product lead in companies like Cuemath and 1MG. Aanan believes that the right nutrition can help everyone live up to 120 years of age without having to be bed-ridden or dependent on others.

Aditya Seth and Ripunjay Chachan (also a Stanford Biodesign alumnus) strongly believe in the positive change that nutrition can bring to people’s lives. They have independently launched their own food labels in the past.













More About Ketofy





The parent Company of Ketofy is Wellversed Health (www.wellversed.in). Wellversed is an integration of digital technology with manufacturing that allows creation of precision nutrition products. This setup is based in Gurgaon where we have a 4 storey manufacturing facility catering to all kind of nutrition food products and nutraceuticals.





Regarding The Competitors of Ketofy





All brands these days are trying to cash in on the Keto wave. However, being the first player in the Keto space we see that each one of these players copies us. Some of the brands have even blatantly copied the spelling mistakes that we made on our packaging.

Ketofy products are created from natural ingredients that are gluten free. We are focused on fixing people’s health and not just weight loss. We craft products without having any harmful ingredients like wheat, wheat protein (gluten), sucralose or maltitol. No artificial isolates, no preservatives, no food colours, no soy, no added sugar, no hydrogenated oils, no xylitol, no sorbitol, no resistant dextrin, no sucralose, no maltitol.

Ketofy essentially give people a safe, healthy and a hassle free way of shifting to a low carb of a ketogenic lifestyle. We are better is because as the company DNA we want people to get the best health outcomes. We are not here to just sell products or create a brand. We are here to ensure that people can live independently till the end of their lives.





Initial Hurdles For The Startup





Every start-up has operational challenges like access to capital, figuring out the product market fit, hiring the right people etc. However, I feel that the biggest challenge that new entrepreneurs face is emotional commitment to the change they want to bring in the society. And in this regard we never faced a challenge.

The three of us are truly committed to maximising the health span of human beings.





Spending Time With Family





To be truthful, no. I am not able to spend time with my family. I meet them around 4-6 hours in a week. Apart from being occupied in work the problem is further compounded by the fact that both my father (Dr. Jagjit Khurma) and brother (Manan Khurma) are themselves serial entrepreneurs. And five years from now we aim at becoming the largest Keto Brand in the world we aim towards becoming the largest customised nutrition food product Company.





How It Is Healthy and Beneficial To Use Keto Products





Most Keto companies in India purchase their Keto supplies from Ketofy and therefore we have a lot of interesting stories around how people are using Ketofy products. However, one of the most interesting stories comes from the city of Jaipur where the father of our client for deemed terminal due to complications of high sugar level. In a span of 4 months, the person who was about to die brought back his health parameters back to normal with Ketofy products.





So, enroute to health has begun with Ketofy.





This article is articulated by Mr Ananan Kurma, Co- Founder and CEO of Well Versed and Ketofy




























