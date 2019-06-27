How the Magento Enterprise Edition is a Better Option for Web Development





The most important element of today’s e-commerce is the ability to offer customers a digitized store where they can log in, browse, and complete business transactions for their convenience. This basically means that there is increasing pressure for stores to be strongly digitally equipped. In most instances, a company’s success is determined by how well they can take care of their customers and how smooth their experience is while engaging in their transactions. One specific name that is continuously gaining popularity and changing what it means to have the best web is Magento Enterprise Edition. As one of the benchmarks for e-commerce platforms, Magento platform is currently trusted by over 240 business people worldwide. And this is all for good reasons.





Since the eventual goal of any e-commerce platform is the ability to increase profits and return on investment, Magento Enterprise offers a combination of the best modules, features, and functionality that have collectively helped power the best e-commerce platforms and smoothly achieve this goal. Also, it was created with the business people in mind to allow it to become highly functional solution even for startups. Secure, flexible, feature rich, and fully fledged; this is the ideal tool for anyone who is looking for a better option for web development. This is one important reason why you need to hire a Magento theme developer.





Here is how it’s a better option for web development





Its provides full control





As one of the best platforms to work with, Magento development agency and store proprietors can have full control of their back and front end stores. This means, with it, you can completely redo your online store and control all the extraordinary elements in it. More so having full control enables you to satisfy any vision that you may have for your store without trading off any features in there.





Strong community





The Magento group incorporates store owners, clients, specialists, and designers who can provide extraordinary support with regards to the assets of Magento clients and the emotionally supportive network. As it conquers issues and takes the online store a new level, it’s still one of the best platforms for web development.





Cost competitive





Magento Enterprise Edition is an open platform that strengthens companies of all levels to cost-effectively get the functionality that they require. As compared to other e-commerce platforms, it provides the best premium version that has ever been there in the market. While the community version works well for any e-commerce user, the enterprise edition is loved by many people because of the additional benefits and features that it provides. Since your website has a dedicated developer, you can manipulate your website to add functionalities and features. It also comes with a variety of features that Magento development company can add to your e-commerce store to boost its functionality.





Various extensions





Magento provides a huge collection of usefulness and expansions that. This means traders have high adaptability and opportunity to upgrade their stores and ensure that they remain powerful. Some of its well-known augmentations include one-page checkout, shopping basket, among many others. Such extensions are known to be able to make the online field more client cordial with their functionalities and rich elements.





SEO prioritization





It’s believed that the team that developed Magento probably knew about the importance of SEO optimization. This is because it comes with some of the best SEO tools that one can ever have. These SEO optimizations will greatly help you promote your store and hopefully allow you to be listed on various search engines result pages. Meta tags, including descriptions, keywords, and titles can also be configured for every product to give your e-commerce team a significant control of how search engines can interpret your products.





It’s an open source





Since Magento is an open source, it means that software engineers and proprietors can be given source code while developing web-based business stores. They can also use its opportunity and adaptability with some of the best web functionalities to build the websites. This implies that engineers will have complete control on things such as organizing the data and showing the same. The proprietors can also use finish control to plan for store pages. In fact, Magento development Company USA can easily have a business based web within a very short time.





It’s a trustworthy partner





Magento Enterprise edition will also provide you with a lot of customizable options at your fingertips modification doesn’t get easier than this platform. With a variety of extensions and tools, you’ll be able to build an eStore that’s tailored specifically for your business. Being a highly flexible and scalable tool will also ensure that you are equipped with the latest integrated functionalities for your website store thereby offering one of the best experiences for your customers. Since it has gone mobile, this extends further as it can now cater to more customers and open doors for multi-device approach when utilizing the software.





Faster indexing and full-page coaching





One of the main requirements and expectations of e-commerce is the ability to load the pages quickly to attract customers and make them happy. Magento Enterprise Edition will offer users a full page coaching instead of collating the pages while loading. This not only boosts the loading time but also decrease the bounce rates. Plus, its fast indexing means that adding new categories or products will not disrupt the smooth flow.





It offers alerts for items





Magento Enterprise edition also allows the customers to subscribe to two kinds of alerts: value change cautions and in-stock cautions. Such warnings are very important when it comes to taking the customers back to the store and helping them to reevaluate the products that they could have chosen before.





Secure e-commerce payments





This premium edition will also ensure that there is a secure e-commerce payment. This will make the clients know that they are always getting value for their money.





Wrap up

Although every e-commerce platform has different needs, Magento is better suited to provide all the store needs as compared to all the other e-commerce platforms. If you are upgrading or setting up a new e-commerce platform, then you need to give Magento Enterprise Edition a serious consideration.