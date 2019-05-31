How to Create Express Entry Profile for Canada?

Do you know that 450 was the minimum CRS score drawn in the last Express entry draw?





It means only those candidates who fortunately scored a minimum of 450 points in Express entry pool, were eligible for Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for Canadian Permanent residency through the draw. In the Express entry pool, all the profiles are evaluated against each other and receive the ranking based on the different aspects of their profile such as age, level of education, work experience, proficiency in English or French, connections in Canada and arranged employment.





So, if you or your near-dear is interested in immigrating to Canada through Express entry program, then you need to be lucky to receive the ITA for Canadian PR through these regular express entry draws and the foremost requirement for that includes Canada express entry profile.





Express entry is a point-based Canadian immigration program. It manages three economic sub-categories including, Federal Skilled Worker Class, Federal Skilled Trades Class and Canadian Experience Class. Profiles for all three sub-categories put up in Express entry pool where higher-scoring candidates succeed to receive ITA.





So, in this post, let’s learn how to create an Express entry profile for Canada?





Get ready with the language proficiency test:

In Express entry profile, you need to enter the result of your language proficiency test like IELTS, TOEFL, CELPIP and more. So, it is advisable to take the language proficiency test before filling the application form. Language proficiency test checks the proficiency of an individual in four different abilities including, speaking, writing, listening and reading. In general, most of the Canadian aspirants choose IELTS as their language test.





Minimum IELTS band for each category of the Express entry program:





Eligibility Criteria

Federal Skilled Worker Class (FSWC)

Federal Skilled Trades Class (FSTC)

Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Language proficiency

A minimum of Canadian language benchmark (CLB) level 7 in language proficiency test like IELTS.

A minimum of Canadian language benchmark (CLB) 5 for speaking and listening & CLB 4 for reading and writing in language proficiency test like IELTS.

A minimum of Canadian language benchmark (CLB) level 7 in language proficiency test like IELTS if your NOC is 0 or A and

CLB 5 if your NOC is B.









Obtain an Education Credential Assessment (ECA) report:

ECA is required only for those aspirants who have completed their degrees or diploma outside Canada and wish to apply to Federal Skilled Worker Class (FSWC), a sub-category of Express entry program. An applicant gets his/her ECA report from any of the following organizations.





· World Education Services

· Comparative Education Service

· International Credential Assessment Service of Canada

· International Qualification Assessment Service

· International Credential Evaluation Service





These organizations access his/her education and issue a report after comparing the level of acquired education in a foreign country with the Canadian education system. A successful assessment can benefit the person in getting approval for a Canadian visa.





Check your National Occupation Classification (NOC):

At the time of entering details in express entry profile, you need to mention your NOC code. As the primary goal of the Canadian government through immigration is to expand its economic growth so, it runs multiple immigration programs to target different sets of occupations.





For Express entry program, NOC’s database includes work experience in Skilled type 0 (management jobs), A (professional jobs) or B (technical and skilled trades).





Determine your eligibility for Express entry program:

An aspirant needs a minimum of 67 CRS score in 100-point assessment table to become eligible for creating Express entry profile. So, there is no sense in wasting your efforts or time in Express entry program if you are eligible for the program.





Go to the official website for profile:

Go to the official site of IRCC and make your “MyCIC account” and click on Express entry tab to start creating your Express entry profile. There you need to provide details for the following:

· Identity including;

o Name

o Gender

o Date of birth

o City of birth

o Country

o Marital status

o Id docs

· Contact information

· Educational history (in detail)

· Work experience (in detail) with corresponding National Occupational Classification (NOC) code

· Score card of language proficiency test

· Results of Education Credential Assessment (ECA) report

· Family composition including

o Information on number of family members

o Information on spouse/common-law partner/conjugal partner

o Information on number of dependents

· Passport and travel itineraries

· Details on provincial nomination (if any)

· Details on job offer from Canadian employer (if any)

· Choice(s) of province

· Settlement funds





Submission of profile:

Once you have provided inputs for all the above points check them and then submit the profile. There is no hard and fast rule to submit the profile in a single attempt. Once you have started filling the form, you will have 60 days to submit it. On submission, you will receive a job seeker validation code and express entry profile number which can use in registration in the job bank or application for provincial nomination program trough Express entry-linked immigration stream.





Link Express entry profile with job bank:

Although it is no longer necessary for candidates to link their express entry profile with job bank, yet the interested ones can create their accounts in job ban using correct job seeker validation code. It takes a maximum of 24 hours to open the account after creating the account.





In the post, we have tried to include all the required information on how to create the Express Entry program; however, still you have any doubt, feel free to contact experts of countrywide visas.





