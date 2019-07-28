How To Do SEO For Local Business





Local search is the most powerful and influential for those who own small businesses. If you own a local business or a digital marketing agency specializing in providing SEO services, you must be well aware of the challenges that come with this kind of campaign vs. that of a non geo-specific brand. Local SEO is a lot different than the average SEO campaign. With time, the local search results are undergoing rapid change than any other. In short, Local SEO is vital if you want your business to stay for long.





Local SEO Marketing – An Overview





Local Search Engine Optimization popularly known as Local SEO is an incredibly effective way to promote products and services online to local prospects and customers. This is achieved through a variety of methods, which are much different than what is practised in standard SEO. To provide the most relevant local results to the user, the search engine relies on signals such as social profile pages, links, local content, citations, to name a few.





Primary ways how local SEO helps you grow your business





It helps boost the ranking of your website in the search results shown by the search engines such as Google and Bing.

It helps the mobile users find your business efficiently, be it in the search engines, through directories, or through social media channels

Local SEO receives the highest conversion levels of all local advertising channels

Local SEO ensures your business is found on Google maps and through other navigational apps





Best Practices To Do SEO For Local Business





To outrank the competitors and rank one in the local search, three things need to be taken care of: optimize your Google My Business account, update your website and improve your on-page SEO, and excel on the Wild Web. Although it might sound overwhelming but diligent practise of patience and perseverance can help you succeed in all three.





OPTIMIZE FOR GOOGLE MY BUSINESS





Google My Business is the crème de crème of local search. This is because Google feels comfortable sharing only those content which it can support and verify. Google My Business is a tool that helps businesses meet Google needs. If Google verifies your business as authentic, it will surely reward your business with a coveted sidebar space in Google local search.





To ensure that you’re optimized for Google My Business, create and verify Google My Business page, use Google posts in your account, ask your customers to share their feedback and reviews and you on your part make sure to respond authentically. These all together help you outrank your competitors in the online marketplace and let your business enjoy a good rank in the search engine.





WEBSITE UPDATES





To improve your local SEO, follow the below mentioned simple website updates:





Improve Internal Linking Structure – Internal linking structure always strive to boost your SEO rankings. Internal linking structure supports website navigation, assist with information architecture and website hierarchy, distributes page authority and ranking amongst all pages.





Optimize URL, Meta Description & Content – Every time you write and publish a piece of content, ensure to optimize the content for search engine using high volume keywords in the URL, title, header, meta description and body. If there is a lack of geo targeted content, highlight customer success stories and case studies.





Create Local Content – The present time content writers are smart, their content is user centric not search engine centric. While writing for the local search, they focus and write about local or industry news to attract the local audience. Think of top-of-the-funnel content that goes beyond what your business sells.





Make Sure Your Website Is Mobile Friendly – Local search and mobile search goes hand in hand. Nine out of ten smartphone users do the searches using their mobile device. People look up for reviews on their mobile, find directions to your location, and search the contact information. Make your site mobile friendly for your prospects and customers.





ENGAGE WITH DIRECTORIES & WILD WILD WEB





Name, Address and Phone Consistency – To make it easy for people and search engines to find you, it is recommended to set up your NAP – Name, address and Phone Number. Do not include NAP within an image as images can’t be crawled from search engines. A common location for NAP is the header and footer of the site.





Optimize Online Directory and Citations – Verify that your citations are consistent and complete. Ensure that there is no wrongly spelt word, abbreviations or wrong phone number – this can lead to problems. If Google fails to determine as to which business information is correct, it may not show your business in all search results. Also, ensure to avoid duplicate business listings.





Get Inbound Links With Relevance and Authority – The incredible powerful inbound links are sure to boost your local SEO. Every inbound links tell Google that you’re a legitimate company and at the same time, inbound links raise your domain authority.





Be Consistent With Social Media Posting – The content posted on social media plays a very important role not only in engaging with your targeted audience but also Google takes into consideration the same content. Share the page on social media, be consistent with your posts and you will enjoy good ROI.





Final Words





The above mentioned comprehensive guide tells in detail how to do SEO for local business. While some of the activities are one time means they can be set and forgotten, there are other tasks such as building reviews, regularly posting the content are the ones that need to be done on regular basis. These all together will ensure long term local success. As you work towards better online visibility in the future and years to come, avail service of a renowned digital marketing agency whose strategies are sure to drive success!!



