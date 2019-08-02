How to improve the security for our gaming account(s)

Most of us have been on the internet for a long time. This often means that we own multiple email addresses and gaming accounts. It’s safe to say that we’ve all encountered the same problem before; forgetting our passwords so we have to reset or retrieve it with account support.





In this modern day and age, technology is improving fast. More and more critical data is stored on the internet, which is why it is so vital to enhance our account security too. There are multiple ways to improve your account security; however, first, we’d like to tell you something about the history of the password.





A little bit of history about the computer password





Passwords are nothing new; they were being used well before the internet era took over. For example: the Roman military used passwords to distinguish friend from foe.





Fernando Corbató, the pioneer of computer science at the University of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, came up with the idea for the password. Back in 1960, the university developed a Compatible Time-Sharing System (CTSS) that all the researchers were able to access.





To be able to keep their personal files private, they needed to introduce passwords.





When the ’90s arrived, more and more people accessed the internet. Computer scientists worked hard to improve password security.





In the ’70s working for Bell Labs, cryptographer Robert Morris Sr. created “hashing.” Hashing is a process where characters change into a numerical code that represents the original phrase. In this way, they didn’t have to store the actual password in the database itself.





Of course, passwords have their pros and cons. Let’s take a look at that as well.





Pros and cons of the password





There are some problems with passwords. For example, short ones are easy to remember, but they are also easier to crack. Long ones are harder to crack, but more difficult to keep in mind.





When you use many different passwords for different accounts (which is the right choice), it can be difficult and tedious to remember all of them. Think of how many gaming accounts people might actually have: Blizzard, Final Fantasy XIV, Steam...the list goes on and on. It’s no wonder people forget their passwords.





This has prompted people to use only one or two different passwords for all their accounts; this creates a significant security hazard. If a hacker can obtain one of your passwords, they might as well have access to your entire life. .





Another problem is the phrase of the password people often use. You might be surprised to know that many internet users use: “password” or “1234567” to secure their accounts.





So how do we actually protect our accounts in a secure way, and at the same time remember our passwords? Well, we’ve got some tips for that.





How to improve and store your passwords in a better way





The first thing we would recommend is this: use a different password for every single account you use.





When creating a password, make sure you use different letters, including capital letters combined with numbers, to strengthen your security choice. When gaming services offer two-factor authentication, make sure to use it. This will be a significant improvement to keep your account safe as well.





To be able to remember all the passwords, you could use a password manager. Here are the 28 free best password managers we can recommend.

A password manager can remember all your passwords in one convenient, accessible place, without the use of pen and paper. This program keeps all your passwords safe through a single master password or biometrics.





To sum it up





As you probably understand, passwords are a tricky thing. There are many ways to improve your choice of security. Keep them long, with different numbers and letters, and use a different one for every single account.





If you are unable to remember all your passwords, use a password manager to keep them all accessible and safe in one place. If you follow these steps, we are sure this will immensely improve your gaming accounts’ security.