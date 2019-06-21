How website designing is different from digital marketing?

Any website designing company that does not offer digital marketing as the primary aim of website development has clearly missed the point.

The modern company website needs to facilitate all marketing activities such as digital marketing, lead generation, targeted email campaigns, content marketing, news bookmarking, e-Commerce sales & catalogs, CRM, social media, customer engagement, and other functions.





Your website is the most effective tool when it comes to increasing profits. The right layout, content, SEO converts the curious onlookers to documented action and sales. But it does not mean that it is also under the marketing umbrella. Many businesses don’t understand the difference between digital marketing and website designing. This all will end up throwing into the same bucket.





Main difference:





Digital marketing is that marketing that refers to delivered through digital media channels. Media channels such as search engines, websites, SEO, email and mobile apps generally. To increase the customers as well as to make the business a supreme one digital marketing is the leading way to foster the business.

On the contrary Website, designing are the creation, updating and full planning of the website. It is a great way to create a user-friendly site where people come for helpful tips and best practices. If the website is designed and managed properly, customers will continuously return to your site again and again and love to do business with your company.





Digital marketing and website designing differnce











ONLINE VISIBILITY:





Digital marketing means online visibility. In order to be found online, you have to be in front of every customer so, they can easily find you and choose. Your website must be on the top. For this, SEO and Adwords PPC is the best option for you. But for this, the website designing and digital marketing should be on the same level your website designing is also planned and creative if the customer chooses they will be satisfied with you. There are many Digital Marketing Consultant, they knows very well how to target consumers in the right ways to see the results that business needs.





The fact is that each business is unique and at Spark. At the same time, digital marketing experiences in representing other small businesses have given the opportunity to see what works and what doesn’t for businesses.





Actually, Digital Marketing is more than looking good online, it’s about getting found by the people that matter to you and your business to grow new heights.





The Importance of Your Website to Your Marketing Strategy:





Website is the place where most people will interact with your offers and business. Both the online and offline marketing activities showed by you, will most likely send users to your website. Whether it is to get information about your services, to make bookings as well as purchases, or to get contact details.

A website can underperform for this there is the number of reasons, including site speed, responsiveness or navigation. You should not underestimate the importance of a quality website to the success of your digital marketing strategy.





The main key step is what is your target audience and build the site they want:





• Potential Customers/Leads

• Existing Customers/Members

• News/Media*Staff/Internal Stakeholders

• Public

• Other

To meet your website goals, your website design needs this marketing strategy:





• Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

• Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO)

• User Experience (UX)

• Brand Identity







