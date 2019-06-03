Important Guidelines To Build A City Guide App For Travellers and Features to consider before City Guide Development Process:

The new technical era in the digital world running high worldwide is a buddy travel app which simply means full guidance with multiple features into your travel.

The digital travel sales are $564.87 billion worldwide and among them, a number of tourists traveling from India to other countries are 25 million.





So, If you are a traveler or planning to travel somewhere or thinking of building a city guide app for the travelers than for sure this article and we help you a lot.





A city guide app for traveler includes many features which help or allow people to look for different places to eat, stay, and get routes in a city and so on.





Let’s Discuss the Motive Behind Building City Guide App Development:





Travel Guide App works as a partnership platform or as an advertisement for the Travel Industry with the aim of guiding or helping or promoting the different travel plans for customers and here the Travel app development becomes essential.





The Motive or aim behind developing a city guide app is to offer up-to-date and in-depth information to the local residents of the city as well as tourists which includes the main tourist attractions, malls, shopping areas, hotels, cafeterias, restaurants, places of sightseeing, and theme park, etc.





Additionally, User would be able to know more about the popular modes of local conveyances and transport including timings and fares. Can also get familiar with other celebration occurring around the city and culture events of the city.





The aim is to make it easier for all, even if someone is visiting place for the first time that also can avail the important information and make easier for the tourist to plan their trips accordingly.





Here, Something important to be considered before the Development process:





If you are thinking to build your own tourist guide mobile app development than the first step to be considered is to think on what your app contains as the app will serve both tourists or travelers and the general people in a place.





Another important factor is to know more about the locality as it could help to understand the requirements of the people and also help to know the fares and mode of public transportation.

To think by being a new visitor to a place will automatically help you with all the requirement you need from a Travel Guide App.





Features We include while developing a City Guide App:





After Finalizing app contains, another thing to focus on is Features in the App. Here are the top features listed below that need to be in a city guide app.





Support Multiple Language:





Language and Communication have been always the biggest challenge that is faced while developing any tourist guide app and deal with it needs to implement a multi-language feature that includes a local and foreign language.





Integration With Social Network:





Unquestionably, To integrate your travel app with social networking sites like Facebook, and Instagram is something like can’t live without in the digital and social world as people always love to share things like where they are traveling, what they are doing but as a mobile app development company the thing you need to focus is that the integration does not affect app’s efficiency.





Personalization of Application:





To make any application user-friendly the best way is to add some exciting features like to create a dashboard for separate users after login or registration with these you can add up some famous places that are loveable in visits.





Offline Mode:





To provide offline navigation is a tremendous feature in your app as generally all the travel places are located where the network coverage is uncommon or infrequent and on some places zero coverage.

By this feature, you can attract more users to use your application.golden





Other Features:





Other general features include Depth Details about Transport services, Push notifications, GPS feature, List of emergency contact.





GPS feature navigates user in the right direction and this help to build trust among users. Basic details of transportation mode include taxi, train, local buses with timing, fares, routes, and day-to-day availability.





Review/Enquiry Option:





To provide rights to the customer to speak or review your app is the best way to improve your application. These features always get loved by customers.





Why Hire Developers from us to Build your next City Guide App?





Among our competitors, by being the best Android and iPhone app development company we can help you to build the best city guide app which will be most reliable for friends, tourists and other general people who are visiting the city or place for the first time.





We can provide the best searching feature that enables a user to search for all the important places that are important from the tourist’s point of view by providing detailed information.





We build a city guide app from the perspective of Traveller as traveler always find these modes of selection by everything about their travel is most easier way ever.





This is money saving, time-saving and planning a trip becomes easier with an approx calculated estimate.





An all-around Travel App with all the required features makes the good revenue in the market and that all we can provide to our clients. Don’t wait, contact us now to build your CITY GUIDE TRAVEL APP…!!!