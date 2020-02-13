If you are a fan of the famous brand Apple then, you might have obviously heard about the iOS 14 as it is the latest Apple’s invention. Before iOS 14, Apple introduced iOS 13 which was best in its features. But users were not satisfied with this product as they had to face various issues with this product. It is required to be updated from time to time in order to improve its performance and for the stability of the operating system within a short period of time which was very difficult to follow.





Fortunately, Apple launched iOS and broke that trend. As per the report, this latest creation of Apple is capable of identifying as well as removing all the issues. But now the questions might arise will iOS 14 features improve the performance?





Here on this page, we will cover up everything- from its expected releasing data to its internal development to all its features. To know about the iOS 14, follow this page till the end.

What is the Expected Releasing Date of iOS 14?

It has been a long time since Apple was silent about the release date of the iOS 14. So, if you want to get an idea about its release date then, look back at the previous versions of the iOS release schedule. Apple follows almost the same kind of yearly release of the schedule for iOS, IPadOS and, macOS.





Apple mostly releases its updates in mid-September and based on that we can expect that iOS 14 will be released from 14 to 18 September 2020.

Previous iOS Releasing Date

Here we are highlighting the last five years’ release dates of iOS.

The release date of iOS 9 was 16th September 2015

iOS 10 released on 13th September 2016

iOS 11 on 20th September 2017

iOS 12 17 September 2018

iOS 13 19 September 2019

A Close Inspection on Apple’s Events & Announcements:

There are several times that Apple announced its new iOS. Every year in the first week of June at its annual developer-focused WWDC event, Apple announces its upcoming software updates. We expect that the same will be followed for this year as well.





After the announcement, developers are allowed to access the software so that they can verify all the apps and make them up and running before it gets released to the public. Usually, it happens every year in the mid of September.

It has been decided on the 8 June 2020 that the first beta of iOS 14 will be revealed, though that day is a UK bank holiday in 2020.

There will be a Public Beta in iOS 14, that people can easily access and it will be a great opportunity for Apple fans. However, users can use it as a trial version and can complain about the issues or bugs before the general release.





It is a cautious decision that Apple has taken to correct all the issues before the developer build is released for public use. We can even expect that the public beta might come on 29 June 2020.

Compatibility

Apple has made a deal with the French Site Phonesoft for creating Apple Maps. It ensures that iOS 14 will be as compatible as iOS 13, only one feature will be missing from the list - the latest iPod touch.

Check out the following list of the devices that support iOS 13-





iPod touch (7th gen)

iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE & iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR & iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max





If the rumor is true then we can expect iOS 14 will support all of them including iPhone SE and the iPhone 6s.

Is iOS 14 Reliable?

When iOS 13 was released, people had to face various issues including technical glitches, crashing apps, and others. From the initial stage, Apple was aware of the fact that iOS 13 had several defects.





But we anticipate that the same will not happen in the case of iOS 14 or others as it has been ensured that Apple itself will raise the software issue in daily iOS builds so that it can restrain and fix all the issues before it will be released for public. We are hoping that Apple will focus and add a whole bunch of new features and will focus on the overall performance.

Expected Features in iOS 14

Though it has not been confirmed yet but based on the rumors we are already excited to explore its all-new features. We are already satisfied with its look along with its updated icons, always-on display functionality. Here, we are mentioning the list of the features that we are expecting from iOS 14 as given below.





Banner-based Call Notifications

Modified notification system

Easy access to App Store updates.

Animoji filters in the Camera app

Alarm enhancements

Siri improvements





Hopefully, this page has given you enough information about the upcoming version iOS 14. We believe it will be successful to give us a unique experience that we have not got from the earlier Apple iOS versions.



