Everything You Should Know About iOS 14 New Feature

If you are a fan of the famous brand Apple then, you might have obviously heard about the iOS 14 as it is the latest Apple’s invention.

By Ummed Rao
13th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

If you are a fan of the famous brand Apple then, you might have obviously heard about the iOS 14 as it is the latest Apple’s invention. Before iOS 14, Apple introduced iOS 13 which was best in its features. But users were not satisfied with this product as they had to face various issues with this product. It is required to be updated from time to time in order to improve its performance and for the stability of the operating system within a short period of time which was very difficult to follow.


Fortunately, Apple launched iOS and broke that trend. As per the report, this latest creation of Apple is capable of identifying as well as removing all the issues. But now the questions might arise will iOS 14 features improve the performance?


Here on this page, we will cover up everything- from its expected releasing data to its internal development to all its features. To know about the iOS 14, follow this page till the end.

What is the Expected Releasing Date of iOS 14?

It has been a long time since Apple was silent about the release date of the iOS 14. So, if you want to get an idea about its release date then, look back at the previous versions of the iOS release schedule. Apple follows almost the same kind of yearly release of the schedule for iOS, IPadOS and, macOS.


Apple mostly releases its updates in mid-September and based on that we can expect that iOS 14 will be released from 14 to 18 September 2020. 

Previous iOS Releasing  Date

Here we are highlighting the last five years’ release dates of iOS.

  • The release date of iOS 9 was 16th September 2015
  • iOS 10 released on 13th September 2016
  • iOS 11 on 20th September 2017
  • iOS 12 17 September 2018
  • iOS 13 19 September 2019

A Close Inspection on Apple’s Events & Announcements:

There are several times that Apple announced its new iOS. Every year in the first week of June at its annual developer-focused WWDC event, Apple announces its upcoming software updates. We expect that the same will be followed for this year as well.


After the announcement, developers are allowed to access the software so that they can verify all the apps and make them up and running before it gets released to the public. Usually, it happens every year in the mid of September.

It has been decided on the 8 June 2020 that the first beta of iOS 14 will be revealed, though that day is a UK bank holiday in 2020.

 

There will be a Public Beta in iOS 14, that people can easily access and it will be a great opportunity for Apple fans. However, users can use it as a trial version and can complain about the issues or bugs before the general release.


It is a cautious decision that Apple has taken to correct all the issues before the developer build is released for public use. We can even expect that the public beta might come on 29 June 2020.

Compatibility

Apple has made a deal with the French Site Phonesoft for creating Apple Maps. It ensures that iOS 14 will be as compatible as iOS 13, only one feature will be missing from the list - the latest iPod touch.

Check out the following list of the devices that support iOS 13-


  • iPod touch (7th gen)
  • iPhone 6s & iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone SE & iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone XR & iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max


If the rumor is true then we can expect iOS 14 will support all of them including iPhone SE and the iPhone 6s.

Is iOS 14 Reliable?

When iOS 13 was released, people had to face various issues including technical glitches, crashing apps, and others. From the initial stage, Apple was aware of the fact that iOS 13 had several defects.


But we anticipate that the same will not happen in the case of iOS 14 or others as it has been ensured that Apple itself will raise the software issue in daily iOS builds so that it can restrain and fix all the issues before it will be released for public. We are hoping that Apple will focus and add a whole bunch of new features and will focus on the overall performance.

Expected Features in iOS 14

Though it has not been confirmed yet but based on the rumors we are already excited to explore its all-new features. We are already satisfied with its look along with its updated icons, always-on display functionality. Here, we are mentioning the list of the features that we are expecting from iOS 14 as given below.


  • Banner-based Call Notifications
  • Modified notification system
  • Easy access to App Store updates.
  • Animoji filters in the Camera app
  • Alarm enhancements
  • Siri improvements


Hopefully, this page has given you enough information about the upcoming version iOS 14. We believe it will be successful to give us a unique experience that we have not got from the earlier Apple iOS versions.


This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Top 10 ways to repair & recover corrupt JPG files

Sumona Chatterjee

Entrepreneurial Mindset; 8 Sturdy Signs You Deserve To Be An Entrepreneur

Adedeji omotayo

How to Build Muscles Fast At Home without Weights

Aman Jha

12 Exclusive Tips To Boost Organic Traffic and Sales Of An Ecommerce Website

Harshit Ameta
Daily Capsule
Here's what lies ahead for edtech startup Vedantu
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

7 Best HR Management Software for Businesses & Enterprises

Saurabh Thakur

Testing In An Agile World

Roshani Patel

How to build a successful team as an entrepreneur?

Praveen Raja

Making Business Travel Easy - Top 5 Expert Suggestions

Thomas Salzano

Blockchain Technology: Reshaping the Real Estate Industry

Vanessa Jane

Discover 8 difficulties of working in a team and how to solve them

Maria Lena

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore