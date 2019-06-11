How to Split Large PST File Into Multiple Smaller Parts?

In this post, I am going to discuss the simplest and tested solution to split large PST file into multiple smaller parts. There are many users who faced oversized PST files issue and want to reduce PST file size. To overcome this problem, split PST files into smaller PST files is the best way. Before going to the solution, first, we know about PST file. So, let’s begin.
PST stands for Personal Storage Table which is an Outlook data file. It stores all Outlook data and export emails, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, journals, and many more. Outlook 97 to 2000 supports ANSI PST file format and Outlook 2003 to 2019 versions supports UNICODE PST file. In different Outlook versions, PST file has file size limitations, in Outlook 2013, 2016 and 2019, a maximum size is up to 50 GB. There are different types of PST files such as archive PST which is like a backup which move data into a separate PST file, active PST, etc.
There are many reasons behind splitting PST file into multiple smaller PST files. Some of common reasons are-
Unluckily, Outlook does not provide any inbuilt utility for splitting PST files. Therefore, I found some manual ways that helps to divide large size PST file into small size PST files.
Method 1. Reduce Size of PST file Using Archive Feature
You can use Archive features that available in Outlook to split large PST file into smaller parts. Follow the mentioned steps:
Method 2. Use Import/Export Option to Manage Large Size PST File
You can split large PST file with Import/Export wizard. Follow all the steps that are listed below:
Method 3. Reduce Outlook Mailbox Size Using Move To Folder Option
You can also try move to folder option to split large PST file in Outlook. Here is the step by step process to perform this task:
You can also delete the copied items from the default Outlook PST file to reduce their size.
The manual methods are completely free, but there are some limitations to split large PST file into multiple smaller parts. Here is some limitations-
In order to split PST file instantly and accurately, you can use SysTools Split PST File software which is the best and tested tool by experts. This application helps you to split PST by size, date, folder and year. It maintains integrity of data while dividing oversized Outlook data files. With this utility you are able to combine Outlook archive files without any data loss. It split Outlook data files with all emails, contacts, calendars, tasks and other items.
Concluding Words
Here I mentioned the manual and the smart method to split PST file. There are some limitations in manual methods therefore, I would suggest you to use professional software to overcome all the limitations. This software is 100% safe and tested by the experts to easily split large PST file into multiple smaller parts. You can easily try its demo versions to test its working performance and efficiency.