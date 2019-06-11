How to Split Large PST File Into Multiple Smaller Parts?

In this post, I am going to discuss the simplest and tested solution to split large PST file into multiple smaller parts. There are many users who faced oversized PST files issue and want to reduce PST file size. To overcome this problem, split PST files into smaller PST files is the best way. Before going to the solution, first, we know about PST file. So, let’s begin.





PST stands for Personal Storage Table which is an Outlook data file. It stores all Outlook data and export emails, contacts, calendars, notes, tasks, journals, and many more. Outlook 97 to 2000 supports ANSI PST file format and Outlook 2003 to 2019 versions supports UNICODE PST file. In different Outlook versions, PST file has file size limitations, in Outlook 2013, 2016 and 2019, a maximum size is up to 50 GB. There are different types of PST files such as archive PST which is like a backup which move data into a separate PST file, active PST, etc.





Need to Split Large PST File Into Multiple Smaller Parts





There are many reasons behind splitting PST file into multiple smaller PST files. Some of common reasons are-

The performance of Outlook slows down due to large size of PST files, which requires splitting PST into small pieces.

When a large PST file exceeds its allowable limit and user cannot access or send and receive new email messages.

To avoid data loss due to oversized PST file, it is needed to break the large size PST file into smaller files.





Manual Methods to Split Large Size Outlook PST File





Unluckily, Outlook does not provide any inbuilt utility for splitting PST files. Therefore, I found some manual ways that helps to divide large size PST file into small size PST files.





Method 1. Reduce Size of PST file Using Archive Feature





You can use Archive features that available in Outlook to split large PST file into smaller parts. Follow the mentioned steps:





Launch Microsoft Outlook and go to the File tab Click Info >> Tools >> Clean Up Old Items Select a Folder to archive, choose a date in Archive items older than box and click Browse to save archive file at desired location Click OK to end the process.





Method 2. Use Import/Export Option to Manage Large Size PST File





You can split large PST file with Import/Export wizard. Follow all the steps that are listed below:





Click on File menu >> Account Settings >> Account Settings.... In the Account setting wizard, click Add under the Data Files option Enter file name and type as Outlook Data File (.pst). Click OK to continue New PST file is created, you can easily view new PST under Data Files Again click on File >> Open & Export >> Import/Export In Import/Export wizard, select Export to a file option and click Next Select Outlook Data File (.pst) in Export to a file window Select the required folder to export and also check Include subfolders option Click on Browse and select the desired location to save exported file. In the options, click on Do not export duplicates items and click Finish button





Method 3. Reduce Outlook Mailbox Size Using Move To Folder Option





You can also try move to folder option to split large PST file in Outlook. Here is the step by step process to perform this task:





Click on File tab >> Account Settings >> Account Settings Click on the Data Files tab and then click Add button to create a new PST file Go to the Home screen, open the default PST file and select the items which you want to move to a new PST file you created. For this, click on Move button from the top and select Copy to Folder option Next, choose the PST file from the copy the selected items to the folder option and click OK





You can also delete the copied items from the default Outlook PST file to reduce their size.





Limitations of Manual Ways For Reducing PST File Size





The manual methods are completely free, but there are some limitations to split large PST file into multiple smaller parts. Here is some limitations-





Process is very time-taking and confusing

High chances of data loss

Technical knowledge is required

No guarantee of data integrity





Smart Technique to Split Large PST File Into Multiple Smaller Parts





In order to split PST file instantly and accurately, you can use SysTools Split PST File software which is the best and tested tool by experts. This application helps you to split PST by size, date, folder and year. It maintains integrity of data while dividing oversized Outlook data files. With this utility you are able to combine Outlook archive files without any data loss. It split Outlook data files with all emails, contacts, calendars, tasks and other items.





Concluding Words





Here I mentioned the manual and the smart method to split PST file. There are some limitations in manual methods therefore, I would suggest you to use professional software to overcome all the limitations. This software is 100% safe and tested by the experts to easily split large PST file into multiple smaller parts. You can easily try its demo versions to test its working performance and efficiency.