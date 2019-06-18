Is People-First Approach the Future of Enterprise Development App?

When you want to build a mobile app, there is a need to focus more on the process rather than the product. One of the key factors that boost the designing of a successful app is meeting customer needs. And by aligning internal app development teams under one unified banner, i.e. meeting the customer demands, enterprise apps go from good to great and become leaders in mobile app marketing. The power of the people-first approach is one way to success as it guides your business to build great teams and app.





So, how does people-first approach help your business in becoming a leader in the mobile app marketing world? This approach is definitely useful in building an efficient and well-planned organizational structure as well as solves any challenge that comes across in the development and growth of the business. This is the reason why many mobile app development companies are inclined on adopting this approach to attain an enhanced customer communication solution for enterprise apps. Such solutions provide tried and tested methods for product ideation and support. Based on customer data points and demand, a draft for innovation after post release of product can be planned. And all of this can result in becoming a great app development company.









How can People-First approach be helpful?





People-First approach can help you know about a few things and offer you simple learning in app development. This approach helps you to turn your delivery funnel into a delivery chain. It is a known fact that commercial and product teams are in conflict with each other over opposing priorities. This is the situation when they are not separated altogether by outsourcing or internal distance challenges. As this conflict is seen in many other businesses, the same conflict can be seen in the world of apps too. The process involved in app development is similar to the delivery funnel. The mobile app project customers are the nexus of the delivery funnel. And in this approach, each team works independently with minimum communication.





Companies that follow the delivery funnel also considered as the fragmented funnel, for them the challenge was less of accepting that there existed a problem but more of understanding and finding a way to solve the problem that they thought existed. However, now many companies have done away with this fragmented funnel. They discovered that delayed delivery cycles, a cancelled product, and forfeited profits were a result of their fragmented funnel. And it was the customer that suffered at the end of it all.





So, there was a need to switch delivery funnel into a delivery chain, wherein, the developers, testers and marketers need to interconnect by well-programmed process of ongoing communication and collaboration. By turning to delivery chain, for every team tasks at hand get lighter, better communication and liability comes in to action and output is of top quality.





How is People-first app development approach different from Traditional app development?





In the traditional app development, design is planned for the device and app is developed as product. From planning to development, the traditional app development focuses more on the product rather than on the product. Since there is priorities vary from team to team, the goals and metrics are hardly shared. The teams do not work in unity and therefore there is less communication related to priorities and roadmap in the development.





The roadmap and priorities are guided more by assumptions rather than the requirements. Also, when the product is launched, it is not validated. Customer, in case of traditional app development, is seen end user and therefore, is not involved in any phase of the process.





People-first undoubtedly means involving everyone in the process of your app development, in the shape of the team that communicates better. Starting from the ideating, planning, development, analyzing, pre-launch to post-launch support, people-first approach engages and encourages every member of the team throughout the process of mobile app development. This approach is more to do with the attitude and the idea behind this approach is that in the delivery chain every member ultimately reports to the customer.





By focusing and giving more attention to the customer first, you ensure that everyone is answerable to the customer. At the time of project evaluation, this approach encourages the visualization of a miniature customer that you need to answer if what you produce is not meeting the mark. By adopting this approach, everyone in the chain will make sure if the byproduct is available on time and as per the expectations. When delivery team is questioned by the customer, then the entire scenarios are going to be different. Also, by referring the metrics of download and revenue from end goals to byproducts, the people-first approach aims at going a greater metric. The idea behind this is that if apps are depending on what the customers like, then revenue, downloads and loyalty towards the app will eventually grow.





In addition to this, as the approach enables continuous communication and collaboration, now, each and every team stays organized, interconnected and also the performance improve. Therefore, this way teams experience much reduced workload, better communication and accountability with ownership.

The People-first approach is inclined to bring out the best across all teams, no matter where they stand in the overall process. However, with a practical method of this kind, success of your product is assured. Therefore, there is no doubt why to app development companies are adopting People-first approach for the success of your product.



