Here’s How Job Experience Can Help Millennials In Their Startup Journey

Professional setbacks don’t diminish your chances to succeed as an entrepreneur but make you wiser!

By Saajan Sharma
8th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

According to a report released by IBM, almost 90% of Indian Startups fail in less than five years of commencement. Attributing to economic shifts, changing market dynamics, and other major pitfalls, even the most innovative and unique ideas do go for a toss. 


Nonetheless, there must be something that the other 10% of startups do differently. Not only do they possess qualities like patience and courage to stay strong-willed and save the amateur roots of their business from losing their strength, but they also stay ready with hindsight they have drawn from their professional experience to battle whatever life throws onto them. When it comes to staying in the game for long, the leanings from the failures and achievements gained from the work experience are what prove to be the most helpful.


To reinstate the statement made above, we have listed a few reasons below.


  • Identify the Problem- Before you begin your startup, half of the chances of your venture to succeed can be determined by the idea you want to turn into a business. The best way to go about it is to identify the problem that not many or no one is solving in the market. The only sure-shot formula to success is nothing but introducing something new or best to the market. However, this is not it, having a good team to realise your business growth, identifying the real gems of your company through performance and attendance management software and then admiring them is also equally important. Also, don’t let your resistance to technology become a reason for cost and time overruns.


  • Do some research- It is really important to be well informed of the market you are planning to foray into. Avoid hopping in the market with your business idea because of the conjectures. Start delving into gaining knowledge about the market, scope, competitors or companies with a similar business model. Try to tap into their strategies, check if yours is better or not. Begin understanding the loopholes, eliminate them and then embark on your startup journey with a more solid approach.


  • Use your experience- Before you actually plan to have a startup, it is pivotal for you to work as an employee with at least one organisation. Gaining hands-on experience from ground level will actually help you in running your venture successfully. The ups and downs in business are inevitable but this experience will make you learn multiple skills and teach so many lessons that by the time you will begin your venture, you will be wise enough to carve a more steady path for your business.


  • Ascertain the challenges- Needless to say, but, the points mentioned above will help you in predicting the challenges. Not every startup owner knows this art and this is where you will get the competitive edge. Sensing the roadblocks that can occur in the coming time helps a startup owner in shielding his business from the same and hence withstand the shake. 


  • Work for the long term goal- Always set milestones to achieve a bigger goal that isn’t limited to profit-making. It is very important to do something good for society. But you alone cannot achieve it, the support from your team in this regard is imperative. You can deploy performance management software to keep employee motivation and productivity in check.  If there is no bigger goal like so then you might derail just like other business five years down the line. 


Hope this helps. Make sure you gain work experience and take calculative risks like a shining startup owner ready to swoon the market and not getting swept off just like the other 90%. 

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
Report an issue
Authors
Saajan Sharma

Saajan Sharma is a digital marketer and guest blogger with several years of experience in the industry. He likes to help businesses stay informed and up to date with established and emerging technologies like SAP Business One, IoT, AI, Cloud, and others.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

5 Small Business Ideas to Start from Home in 2020

Neha Kapoor

Top 8 Upcoming Small Business Trends That Will Impact Growth for 2020

How Kya

How Can IoT Make an Everlasting Impact On Various Industries In 2020

sachindra vikram singh

Top 5 Mobile App Development Company in 2020

Rosina De Palma
Daily Capsule
At CES 2020, tech giants unveil the future of gadgets (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Leverage Robotics to Transform Finance & Accounting

Kapil Rana

Top 5 Mobile App Development Company in 2020

Rosina De Palma

Top 5 Warehouse Management System for Retail Business

Neeraj Kumar

10+ Reasons To Hire Freelancer SEO Expert For Your Startup Company

Aashirvad Kumar

How Can IoT Make an Everlasting Impact On Various Industries In 2020

sachindra vikram singh

Biometrics for Aadhaar Authentication in Government Schemes

Rutva Safi

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore