Know How to Backup Emails from Rediffmail Account to PC/Webmail?

Amongst worldwide, there are thousands of users who are using Rediffmail account. It provides several advance features to users to manage Rediffmail mailbox data. Rediffmail is a web based email application which is used by home users as well as by professional business users. It provides all its services as Free and have some membership accounts in Rediffmail Pro account to access superior facilities.





Reasons to Take Backup of Rediffmail Account

However, Rediffmail is secure and easy to use web based email application but in certain conditions it is not safe to keep all your emails safe.





It is a cloud based email application which stores all your mailbox data on cloud.

Apart from it, there are threat to being hack when the time passes.

When your account gets locked, then it is not possible to retrieve it again.

If you lose your identity, then anyone can access your account and misuse it.

Doing all this will lose all your crucial data and you will unable to retrieve it again. Therefore, it is suggested to take backup of your Rediffmail account, Rediffmail Pro account or Rediffmail NG account to keep your data safe and secure.





How to Backup Rediffmail Emails to Local PC?

Whenever, it is required to backup Rediffmail account, then it is suggested to opt ZOOK Rediffmail backup tool. It is one of the popular tool which easily transfer Rediffmail emails to local PC, computer or webmail account. The tool offers to backup Rediffmail account to 26+ saving options.





Rediffmail Backup software will allow you to download whole Rediffmail account into desired file saving option. It is an independent tool which easily takes backup of Rediffmail Pro account without losing any data.





In any case, if you are thinking to move from Rediffmail account and want to access any other email application. Then, you need to know that Rediffmail has no option to archive Rediffmail mailbox option. In that case, this Rediffmail backup tool will be an efficient solution for users to backup Rediffmail account and transfer emails from Rediffmail mailboxes to 26+ saving options.













To backup Rediffmail account, users just need to follow the procedure as given below: -

Download Rediffmail backup wizard in your system.

Select Rediffmail option and enter login credentials.

Choose required Rediffmail mailbox from the Rediffmail folders.

Now, set required File saving option from the 26+ options.

Set Advance Filter to export required Rediffmail emails.

Click on Backup button to download emails from Rediffmail.





Highlighted Features of Rediffmail Backup Tool

Allows to take backup of Rediffmail account emails, contacts, calendars, etc.

Directly Convert Rediffmail email account to PST, MBOX, EML, MSG, EMLX, PDF, XPS, RTF, HTML, DOC, MHT , CSV, ZIP, etc.

, CSV, ZIP, etc. Users can also migrate Rediffmail account emails to Gmail, Outlook.com, Yahoo, Office 365, Rediffmail, G Suite, IMAP, Windows Live Mail, Lotus Notes, Thunderbird , etc.

, etc. It allows user to take backup of Rediffmail Pro account and easily transfer emails from Rediffmail account to Zimbra, Outlook, IBM Verse, Hosted Exchange Server, Amazon WorkMail, IceWarp, etc.

etc. Provides an Advance Filter Settings to export required emails from the Rediffmail account by setting filters.

to export required emails from the Rediffmail account by setting filters. Selective Option enables you to transfer emails from Rediffmail account to local PC.

Multiple Languages are available to install the software and choose desired language to save resultant data.

10+ File Naming Options and allows user to save Rediffmail backup to local PC at desired file location.

Folder hierarchical structure to keep all emails in same folders and subfolders.

Independent tool to perform Rediffmail backup process to save Rediffmail emails to PC.

Final Words

Whenever, you need to download emails from Rediffmail account, then you need to opt third party software i.e. Rediffmail backup tool to create Rediffmail backup. It will help you backup Rediffmail Pro account in couple of seconds to transfer emails from Rediffmail to local PC or webmail account. Rediffmail backup software enables you to migrate Rediffmail Pro account to various popular webmail accounts without any data loss. If you are thinking to switch from Rediffmail account to another email application. Then give a try to Rediffmail backup software and take complete backup of Rediffmail account into 26+ saving options.