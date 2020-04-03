In the year 2020, we can observe that some of the most exciting technologies for software development are becoming commercially practicable, and few are finally going mainstream. It is predicted that new trends such as machine learning, edge computing, and artificial intelligence can go mainstream and reach broader adoption. Besides this, there are trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and blockchain, that will have an impact beyond our understanding.





The year 2020 will be an essential year for any custom software development company, and software developers will play a valuable role in this. Here in this article, we will be talking about such tremendous software development trends of the year 2020.





Top Software Development Trends For 2020





1. Blockchain

Blockchain technology is poised to have an even more significant effect on the future of development. The most beneficial thing about blockchain is its decentralized nature. Blockchain can store any record in a public-facing database that is impossible to hack. Software developers are finding new and exciting ways to implement the latest developments in blockchain. Blockchain-based apps are emerging as a popular option for developers looking to create decentralized and secure open-source solutions.





2. Microservice Architecture

In 2020, we can observe that the software industry is moving towards Cloud. This will make Micro services Architecture dominate the tech world.

The main reason behind the rise of Micro service Architecture is that it fits perfectly with Cloud Native and fastens the software development process. Since its existence, Micro services has been gaining grounds in software development.





3. IoT

IoT is emerging at a significant level. From Bluetooth trackers to smart microwaves, internet-connected devices no longer refer to cell phones and computers. As technologies like 5G are coming up, more and more devices can take advantage of better wireless bandwidth. This is because of the always-communicating and always-on IoT devices. They are making it easier for technology to track and monitor the world around us.

For all the IoT software developers in the world, the ability to write code for small energy-efficient devices that are connected with the internet will remain a powerful skill.





4. Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is divided into two main categories, namely, internal and external. When we talk about internal cybersecurity, businesses will be focused on building security measures into their software. DevOps engineer teams of any organization should focus on automating security testing into their software development ecosystem. This can even help guarantee that there will not be any vulnerabilities during the software development process.

However, there is a lack of cybersecurity talent. According to a survey by Info Security magazine, 65% of the questioned organizations have indicated a shortage of cybersecurity employees. Besides this, the questionnaire also acknowledged that this lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals is their number one concern. This shortage has consequences beyond big business.





5. Edge Computing

The market of edge computing is predicted to rise by approximately 28 times between 2018 to 2025. This is because edge computing is being used to upgrade cloud computing, which is itself an embraced and growing technology.





Edge computing even has an advantage for remote areas where connectivity to a centralized location is reduced. Besides this, edge computing can also be used to process data that is time-sensitive. This is where cloud computing cannot be used.





Conclusion





As the technologies are trending, the custom software development industry is also evolving. We can see a constant advancement in major technologies like blockchain, ML, and IoT.