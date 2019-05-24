Latest web development technologies and trends to explore

There were times when the website was already "well-done" when it was pretty. This "pretty" usually meant an explosion of creative expression of the graphic designer with no relation to usefulness. Now, however, we have the User Experience era, and design trends are subordinated to its recommendations. Of course, it does not mean that new websites are ugly.





If many people do something, it must make sense. This principle should not guide us in some aspect of our life, but when it comes to creating websites. It is worth considering new trends.

Typically, Design evolves gradually, and its trends result from continuous testing of new solutions. Some of them spread quickly due to their effectiveness.

Of course, you can always create a unique and successful website, but it is all up to the users whether you succeed or no. So, what are the web design trends for 2019?









The smartphone is king





Only a few years ago, the responsiveness of the website was considered its additional asset. Today is a must have. What's more, we are about to live in a time when websites must first look good on smartphones. Fortunately, one of the latest web development technologies is favored by Google, AMP.





Google favors this with the initiative of AMP or accelerated mobile websites. This is an open source project that allows websites to load quickly on smartphones, even on slow links. They are stored in the Google AMP memory, which speeds up their loading and improves responsiveness on mobile devices. Responsive Design is going to be the most critical factor in creating websites not only in these years, but also in the following ones, and the trend will steadily grow.





Less means more

Minimalist design is and will be trendy. Why users love minimalist websites so much? Well, they can see better on a white background and tend to think that fewer colors look more elegant. If a website consists of too many elements, it can make an overwhelming impression and distract readers from the content.





A minimalistic approach is also essential when it comes to the content itself. We live in the world faster than ever, so all the information have to be concise and concrete. The interface of the site should be simple, so as not to discourage the user. How can you know if your website looks good for the readers? Just pay attention to the bounce rate.





Video time

There are more and more websites where this video plays a significant role. Fast-paced videos can convey content more attractive than text. It is also because users often browse websites on smartphones, where people are used to watching rather than reading. Of course, when creating a website, you cannot overdo it and leave out the importance of the written word.





Another issue is the use of graphics, such as charts and info-graphics. What works well in PowerPoint will also work on the website. The graphics in a condensed way presents the problem and facilitates the acquisition of information. It is all the more comfortable because there are more and more ways to create spectacular images on your own, for example, via graphing plugins.





Bye, bye slider

The slider at the top of the web page with pictures escaping in various ways is slowly fading into the past. Usually, it contained excerpts from the offer dressed in marketing slogans. However, the designers noticed that there was a kind of "slider blindness" - users do not pay attention to these elements and scroll down to the content. Indeed, any reader is not waiting for the next, exciting photo with a powerful slogan to appear. That's why the new trend is going to be more individual graphics under the page heading, with a suggestive slogan.





Chat bots

And here we are moving to the trend that is going to take over a few next years. Bots are one of the most critical latest web development technologies. A few years, interaction and communication with bots seemed strange. Now, however, chat bots are becoming standard and more common on websites.





When the first bots began to appear nearly 20 years ago, they instead made it harder to solve the problem than a help. Over the years, however, thanks to improved artificial intelligence and machine learning, the bots have become smarter.





Bots are the primary source of information for Facebook. We help Facebook find out how we look. IBesides, Facebook also uses data about our location and continuously learns our habits (what posts we read, what content we like) so that it exactly knows what ads, events and information display for you.





Chat bots and machine learning will increasingly improve user interaction with websites, as well. Soon, online interactions will become even smoother. Imagine a website that already knows what the client is looking for. It will be possible thanks to the bots and merely analyzing the past client interactions with the website. Customer service via the Internet will become faster and more efficient.





Conclusion:





UX, mobile, video, minimalism. It is nothing new, but undoubtedly, these current trends will be getting only more and more popular.





Smartphones have become an extension of our hands, and among the excess of content, it is more difficult to catch people's attention. The websites must provide positive experiences. Otherwise, readers will press back and return to Instagram or other social media channels. At the same time, the site cannot be only an autonomous work of art. Its role is to communicate, provide access to the valuable content, and encourage to use services.







































