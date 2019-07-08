DPCC- Obtaining Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate

Delhi became an air pollution control zone back in 1987. To look into the issue of industrial pollution, the Central Pollution Control Board delegated its pollution control duties to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). Thereafter, no industries were allowed to start or operate without the prior consent of DPCC.





Industries are classified into four categories a white, green, orange, and red category depending upon their pollution levels. The procedural requirement is different for each category. These industries have to mandatorily get No Objection Certificates like Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate under DPCC.





DPCC Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate





DPCC issues the consent to establish to industrial plants before its establishment and consent to operate before the industry starts its operation. In total there are around 637 industries in Delhi which are classified further for better prevention of pollution.





White category industries do not require a consent certificate. Because of its non-polluting nature, they only require an undertaking. They can submit the undertaking online and send a hard copy of the undertaking along with other documents to DPCC.





All the industries falling under the green, orange, and red category have to apply for consent to establish and consent to operate. The validity period for Consent to Establish ranges from one to seven years. Additionally, the consent to operate for the red and orange category is five years and ten years for green category industries.





According to a recent notification dated 10.06.2019, the white category industries are required to register online on the DPCC website. The white category units applying for registration have to pay a one time fee of Rs. 10,000/-





Are you an industry or do you want to start a trade in Delhi, firstly, you need to get consent to establish a certificate from DPCC. After that, you will need consent to operate a certificate to start your industry.





Categorisation Of Industries According To DPCC





DPCC classifies Industries into four categories. Following is :

White

Green

Orange

Red





White Category





In 2016 the government introduced the white category in an attempt to segregate the least polluting industry. These industries do not need consent certificates because of their non-polluting nature. This category mostly includes baby carriages, bio-fertilisers, and pesticides, air coolers, handloom and carpet weaving, medical oxygen, electrical items, organic manure, etc.





Green category





The industries coming under the green category have a pollution index from 21 to 40. Some of these industries are into bakery items, assembly, and repair of electrical gadgets, embroidery, sweets, aerated water and fruit beverages, paper products, etc. These industries have to submit a consent certificate before establishing their industry and certificate to operate afterward.





Orange category





Industries carrying out activities having a pollution index of 41 to 59 come under the orange category. Some of the orange category industries are into acids and chemicals, batteries, electrical motors, transformers and generators, paints and varnishes, plastic dye, PVC compounds, utensils, textile mills, x-ray machines, etc. All the industries falling under the orange category have to submit the consent certificates before establishing and operating the industry.





Red category





All hazardous and noxious industries which are heavily polluting come under Red category industries. Industries that come under the Red category are not permitted to operate in Delhi jurisdiction. Some of the red category industries are industries dealing with fuel oils, carbon blacks, mechanical stone crushing, explosives and ammunition, automobiles, mining, inorganic chemical industries, metallurgical industries, etc.





Who Needs Consent Certificate From DPCC?





Manufacturing Entities

Health care Establishments

Traders

E-waste Management entities.

Solid waste Management entities

Hazardous Waste Management entities

Battery Waste Management entities

Plastic Waste Management entities

Bio-Medical Waste Management entities





Documents Required For Consent Certificate





Pan Card

Aadhar Card

Authorisation Letter

Municipality or Industry license

Factory/Trade License

Health Trade License

Proof of Registration of unit

CA Letter for a total cost of the project

Site Plan

FSSAI Certificate (for food-related business)

Electricity Bill

Proof of ownership

Water Bill

GST certificate





What Is The Procedure For Obtaining Consent Certificate From DPCC?





Industries wanting to start an industry have to first verify their business activity. After this, they have to see if their industry falls under the permitted category. If the industry falls under the White category, they have to submit documents online, and an undertaking is generated. After the undertaking, the certificate will be generated. In the end, they have to submit a signed hard copy to DPCC. If the industry falls under the green and orange category, the applicant has to check is the site falls under the permissible industrial area. If it falls under the permissible limits, they can submit the required documents online at the official website for DPCC. If the industrial site falls under the re-development area, an SDM letter or industry inspection letter has to be submitted. If the site does not fall under re-development are then the application is rejected. After all the submissions, the Consent to Establish is generated. All these industries have to submit a hard copy of the Consent to Establish application. If the application is approved, then DPCC issues the Consent to Establish a certificate. After all this, the industry has to check if they need a pollution control device. If yes, then they need to install pollution control equipment. For this, they need to apply for consent to operate a certificate. The industry has to submit all the documents to DPCC. After proper verification, the certificate will be issued.





Conclusion





Delhi has become a pollution capital of India. To address this issue, Industries have to contribute in decreasing pollution by mandatorily following all the requirements of DPCC. All these industries have to function under strict guidance and requirement of consent to establish and operate.







