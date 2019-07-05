In this advanced technology era, web development tools, platforms or frameworks have become a vital part of the web development. Moreover, web development platforms have come a long way in these several years. Thanks to this growth, we can undertake the power of highly tested libraries to intensify the workflow and get various advantages from the exceptional instances whenever it comes to responsive web design.





Essentially speaking, this is the main reason for utilizing the web development tools which are advised by a lot of web developers around the globe is a very useful trick for building interactive and vibrant web applications.





However, with the rise in the number of web development platforms almost every day, obtaining the leading web development tool to get the job done can be intimidating at times. Additionally, there are numerous web development platforms for front-end (client side) and backend (server side) web applications.





In such a scenario, to help you out, in this informative post, we are about to discuss some of the best front end web development platforms/tools as well as Back end web development platforms/tools. Hence, to know more, it is advised to scroll down and take a look at the curated list of top web development platforms/tools.





Best Web Development Tools or Platforms





As the web application technologies advance and the versatility of online space quickly progresses, the technique of making well-developed application gets considerably more complicated. In these advanced days, it is not a simple task to convince the clients along with a fundamental online presence as each and everyone requires to see you renewed as per the most-advanced technological trends.





As explained earlier, there are several types of front-end and back-end web development tools. Therefore, you need to choose the best and useful web development tools as per your requirement and needs. By choosing the correct web development tool, you can easily accelerate the entire web development process.





Let’s take a look into some of the best web development tools which are latest globally used and can come helpful for diverse types of website applications.





Top 5 Frontend Web Development Platforms to Look At:





There are several types of front-end web development platforms that can easily accelerate web development. To assist you out, we have prepared a list of latest and essential platforms for front end development to get you started.





1. Angular





This is the most well-known and popular web development platform among all the frontend web development platforms. The AngularJS, it’s predecessor, has been first released in 2009, and entirely rewritten in the year of 2016. Moreover, this web development platform is acknowledged as the best web development platform for web applications, because of its rich set of functions and flexibility.





The AngularJS frontend web development platform is an efficient way for bulky applications due to its Typescript support. Additionally, this platform needs less web development effort and provides high-performance.

Some other major benefits of the Angular frontend web development platform that improves the speed and productivity are template syntax and CLI (Command Line Tools). This features of the Angular frontend web development platform basically allow quick prototyping.





2. Ember





Ember is one of the most advanced and trusted Javascript web development platforms. This well-known frontend web development platform released in 2011, after that, it has been growing more and more influence and swiftly increasing over the globe of professional web development.





The web developers love to use this frontend web development platform for web applications because of its most-advanced version management system and support of both the older technologies and the most advanced standards at the same time.





Moreover, the Ember front end web development platform grants you to make properties out of the functions which are much beneficial whenever it comes to working along with the bindings. Besides, this platform is utilized by several companies such as Netflix, Google, Microsoft, and Heroku and it is a great frontend web development tool for developing difficult web applications.





3. Flutter





The Flutter frontend web development tool is one of the most popular platforms created by Google. Generally, this well-known frontend tool is utilized for developing the mobile Android and iOS applications, as well as developing applications for Google Fuchsia Operating System.





The Flutter frontend web development tool is absolutely JS-free and this tool is developed in Dart programming language. To simply put, the Dart is a programming language which is formulated by Google for improving the side of the server and web applications for both mobile platforms and desktop platforms.





Moreover, this Flutter frontend web development tool communicate without passing through the JavaBridge. This feature of the Flutter frontend web development tool empowers you to work way quicker than other frontend web development platforms.





4. React





This works more than a web development platform. In fact, the React frontend web development tool is a JavaScript library. Moreover, this frontend web development tool is largely used in web applications because of its architecture which is revolutionary component-based that other web development platforms start to introduce and employ in web applications much later.





It grants comparative straightforward and quick interface creation which are the React's major objective of use. Additionally, this frontend web development tool also comes up with the JCX syntax which makes the dom manipulation of the web development tool much more quickly. Among popular large companies, the React frontend web development tool is utilized by Instagram and Facebook.





5. Vue.js





This is the latest web development tool in the line of best frontend web development tools and platforms. The most essential advantage of the Vue.js frontend web development tool is, if you already have a product, you utilize Vue.js on its part and everything will work just accurate. No lags, no problems.





Pros:

Fast and small.

Very easy to find the technical glitches.

Free documentation.

Easy to integrate along with the other applications.

Cons:

Does not have many steady elements.

Far too versatile.





Top 5 Web development platforms/Tools for Backend:





As earlier explained, there are several types of back-end web development platforms that can easily accelerate web development. To help you out, we have enlisted top five web development platforms and tools.





1. Django





This is the most used and popular backend web development tool in the list of backend web development tools. Around ten thousand known web projects were developed by utilizing the Django web development tool. Additionally, this statistic is enough to tell you about the popularity of the Django backend web development tool.





Although the Django backend web development tool is one of the older website development platforms, which was released in the year of 2005, it’s still one of the best-picks among all the backend web development tool because of its modern view on problem-solving and constant developments. Django backend web development tool is the most modern web application platform which is based on Python, one of the most adopted programming languages worldwide.





Among the crucial benefits of Django back-end web development tool are its scalability, flexibility and universal use. Moreover, this backend web development tool maintains diverse packages and has a comprehensive community and thorough technical documentation. You can utilize this tool for any type of web application, from a small project to large and complex solution.





2. ExpressJs





Easy to use and Speed are the main principles of Express.js which is a Node.js API and web app development platform. Moreover, the Express.js back-end web development tool involves a great number of out-of-the-box tools and several solutions that can be made with just a couple of lines of code.





Additionally, the ExpressJS back-end web development tool is very simple to use, especially if you have already experienced with Node.Js. It is a very popular technology utilized by Uber, Accenture, IBM and many other big companies that trust their essential business functions to ExpressJS because of its high-performance.





3. Ruby on Rails





This is one of the most popular and well-known back-end web development tools which is written in the Ruby language. Moreover, Ruby on Rails (RoR) web development tool is utilized in recent days by more than eight lakh twenty-six thousand live web pages and companies such as YellowPages, Airbnb, Groupon and many more. Additionally, this well-known back-end web development platform has a broad spectrum of applications and includes determining very complex development difficulties.





4. Spring





The Spring web development platform is very well-known in the list of backend web development platforms.





The main determination of the Spring backend web development platform is the capability to analyze the creation of J2EE applications. Moreover, the Spring backend web development platform is also known for its approach of weakened dependencies between the absence of the requirement and the objects to connect by manually. Such advantages and many other features of the Spring backend web development platform are introduced to make the work of web developers efficient and much easier.





5. Symfony





Symphony is the most well-known and used web development platform among the community of PHP developers. Moreover, this tool significantly decreases the expected time for the making of difficult PHP-based web application. This backend web development tool is largely used by the web developers because of its high-speed, high-performance, stability, flexibility and a possibility for code reuse.





Also, whenever it comes to designing high-performing and complex applications, the Symphony backend web development tool is a very helpful event dispatcher together with dependency injection and possibilities for code optimization.





Final Outcome...





That’s it! Now, we are done. The top and latest web development platform/tools that we described in the above section are flexible and cater to diverse types of web applications. Also, we have enlisted the web development tools for both the front end and back end web applications.





Above mentioned all the web development tools are latest but which one is the best web development tool for your next project? It all depends on your projects requirements and needs. Therefore, check out the web development tools carefully to choose the one that will save your money and time in the long run.



