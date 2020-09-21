Why you need WhatsApp for your multi-level marketing

The success of a multi-level marketing (MLM) company is highly dependent on effective business communications. For the past decade, common communication channels such as email and cellular messaging were being used by MLM businesses around the world. As a network marketing professional, you can connect with your customer as well as your MLM salespeople via these channels. However, with the agile growth of direct selling businesses, these modes of communication can not match the speed of establishing instant connections.





Today, these businesses need superfast and reliable communication services that can scale according to the growth of MLM networks. Online communications service such as WhatsApp has emerged as the perfect application that can become an omnichannel for business communications in an MLM company. By integrating the WhatsApp Business API, an MLM company can implement a robust messaging strategy for internal and external business communications.





Here’s how.





Connecting brands and salespeople





When the WhatsApp Business API is integrated with your MLM software, you get access to a range of benefits offered by the world’s largest messaging platform. The foremost advantage is experienced when your brand relationships improve. Salespeople of an MLM company can easily connect their products and brands to customers. WhatsApp delivers sets up a closed and private environment for communications among the MLM network. All network marketing professionals can communicate easily with each other in one-on-one or group chats.





You can create Business Profiles and develop branded business identities. This gives you the opportunity to instill your brand personality with customers through online interactions. WhatsApp’s verified business accounts also generate trust among customers when they connect with you.





Improving your customer relations





Unlike traditional communication channels, WhatsApp-enabled MLM software send instant digital notifications. With this, MLM companies can increase operational productivity among their teams of salespeople. From a product launch to sales offer, you can notify customers right away. The overall customer experience gets refined when you start communicating important business data to customers in a transparent and convenient way. WhatsApp messaging also supports multimedia file sharing, which further drives the quality of your MLM company’s customer service.





Fostering a global engagement





The MLM customer base is global, which is why WhatsApp lets network marketing professionals reach people from all parts of the world. You can connect with more than 1.5 billion WhatsApp users across the globe. The WhatsApp Business API also holds a high penetration among smartphone users. There are no limitations between regional, local, and international communications. By integrating WhatsApp, an MLM company can also build personal and business conversations across borders.





Demands of international customers can be met. MLM company administrators can also remotely manage their workforce across regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. Naturally, you can accelerate the outcome of your business operations and generate higher commercial transactions in the global MLM marketplace.





Streamlining two-way business conversations





You need to a smooth two-way communication to get things done in an MLM business model. WhatsApp simplifies this two-way interaction by connecting customers directly to the MLM salespeople. You can build direct and real conversations with customers and vice versa. There is no impediment in reaching out to the right person for solving purchase order queries. Customers can reach out to you and await your responses in real-time.





With proper internet connectivity, WhatsApp delivers a reliable two-way messaging service around the globe. It lets an MLM company send notifications to the MLM mobile apps used by customers and salespeople. From product delivery alerts and purchase confirmations to customer support and refunds, all business transactions can be duly executed via WhatsApp. The messaging service also engages customers by introducing interactive conversations to generate a straighforward and honest feedback.





The privacy & security of WhatsApp messaging





At the end of day, every MLM business needs an end-to-end communications solution that is safe and reliable. WhatsApp’s data encryption ensures this by protecting your messages, files, and other formats of shared content via high-end IP security. With WhatsApp, MLM customers can block sales impostors or delete shared data to secure their personal finances. The WhatsApp Business API is compliant to the constant balancing act of two-factor authentication (2FA). The 2FA lets your MLM app run an authentic and steadfast business communication.













So, are you ready to experience the power of WhatsApp-driven MLM software?