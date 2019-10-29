Life Lessons With The Help Of Some Quotes By The 14th Dalai Lama

The 14th Dalai Lama is one of the most famous personalities today and for all the good reasons. Not only is he famous, but he is also one of the most inspirational people as well. The things he says can prove to be life lessons for a lot of people. After all, he’s influenced by great and inspirational personalities such as Gautama Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi.





Same as Gautama Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, the 14th Dalai Lama is highly quotable. His quotes can teach us a lot about life and ourselves. They can help us in developing our personality, character, and way of thinking. So, here are some quotes by the 14th Dalai Lama that sure are life lessons for us:





“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible”





Kindness is something that’s a virtue and must be the first thing a person learns. This should happen so a person remains kind even in heated up moments. Kindness is a beautiful gift you can give to anyone and this gift can resolve the ugliest of disputes. So, we must learn how to be kind whenever possible. And the great Dalai Lama says, it is always possible.





“Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck”





If you want something with all your heart and you don’t get it, you must not be disheartened. The fates must have something far better in store for you. Always remember, we only lose something when we are about to earn something even more valuable than the thing that we lost. So the bottom line is that we must never lose hope and keep our strong and unbreakable faith in luck.





“Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them”





The 14th Dalai Lama explains the beauty of Karma in his own words. He wants to imply that if we will be kind to others or help others, good things will happen to us. However, if we try to or actually hurt someone, something similar or even more horrible is bound to happen to us. It’s just the beautiful game of the fates. So, if you cannot help or be kind to anyone, then don’t try to hurt them as well because that can come back to haunt you and your actions can very well backfire.





“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions”





Nobody is happy by default. People always complain about not being happy and at the same time, do nothing to make themselves feel happy. The only person that can make you feel happy is you. Nobody is born with happiness, we have to work our way through the challenges of life to earn the fruit of happiness. Happiness is something that we create ourselves for our own use.





“My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness”





The 14th Dalai Lama is a genius for saying such wise words. The only religion we must be following is kindness. Then there’ll be no disputes on the basis of caste and religion. If we realize that we are human more than anything else, nothing can stop us from living in harmony with one another. Be kind and spread love… not hate.





“We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves”





The only way to be at peace with the world is to be at peace with yourself. We must learn how to be at peace with ourselves and then try to figure out if we are at peace in the outer world. The fact is that you’ll always be at peace with the outer world if you are at peace with yourself.





“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive”





People often mistake love and compassion as luxuries as if, they are something that you have to win. The truth is that you need to be able to understand the fact that love and compassion are not luxuries… they are necessities. The only reason why humanity exists is because of these traits. These are the only feelings that are keeping humanity alive. Without them, there’s no definition of the beautiful word… humanity.