A

LiFi - Future of IoT & Automation? Is WiFi under threat?

An insight to communication technology based on LED, its application in IoT based automation and it's present market scenario.

By Icosys
10th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

What is Li-Fi?

Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) or LiFi is a wireless optical networking technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for data transmission. The range of data transmission in Li-Fi is 100 times faster than Wi-Fi.


The technology was introduced by a German physicist Harald Hass in the TED(Technology, Entertainment, Design)Global talk on Visible Light Communication(VLC) on July 2011, by referring to it as “data through illumination”.


Source : TED


Developments

The emerging low cost technology has the potential to provide internet more securely at higher transmission speed than conventional Wi-Fi.

  • In 2011, Dr. Hass of University of Edinburgh obtained data transmission speed up to 10Gbps without Line-Of-Sight (LOS) with inexpensive optical components such as off-the-shelf LEDs and photodetectors


  • In 2015, researchers from University College London and University of Oxford published an article where they achieved transmissions at 112 Gbps and 224 Gbps for a full-angle Field-Of-View (FOV) of 60° and 36° respectively.


  • In 2018, researchers from National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and Waseda University demonstrated 400 Gbps multi-core fiber based optical wireless communication.


Li-Fi allows you to download 33 movies of 1.5GB just in one second.


Why Li-Fi?

LiFi is an optical technology which is mainly based on photodiodes. As photodiodes or LEDs consume very little energy, LiFi does not create electromagnetic interference the way WiFi does, which means that it provides faster transmission speeds, higher bandwidth, and the ability to work in spaces that are vulnerable to electromagnetic interference, such as airplanes, hospitals, or highly-sensitive industries such as the petroleum industry.


Li-Fi in IoT?

Growing demand for higher bandwidth, faster data streaming, enhanced security, less emission and low powered portable devices can extend the application of Li-Fi as data exchanging platform in the future.


Possibilities are quite exciting in smart connected cities. Street Lights integrated with Li-Fi modules can change the way people interact with outside world with on-the-go ready data access points. Data transmission in transportation infrastructure like traffic lights, and even enabling vehicle-to-vehicle communication with Li-Fi enabled headlights can also be a type of application.


Homes, corporate sectors and service sectors with Li-Fi implanted modules or chips in its lighting solutions can also enhance the rate of communication, thereby increasing the chances of creating awareness and pushing emergency alerts in case of any mishap or urgency.


Each technology has its strengths and its limitations. By working together, Li-Fi and Wi-Fi technologies will open doors for inter-connectivity and integration in more environments than Wi-Fi or Li-Fi alone.


With the help of Li-Fi, the issues around spectrum and bandwidth might help overcome as more and more connected devices transfer critical data that can enhance decision making. It will be exciting to see, how innovators, engineers and scientists and can innovate to improve people's lifestyle.


However, the road forward isn’t without pitfalls. What we have been talking about in smart systems is interoperability, and no matter how we connect—be it Li-Fi, Wi-Fi, cellular, or something else—we need to make sure our devices and systems can talk to each other.


Li-Fi in Market

The Li-Fi market has become highly competitive as it consists of several major players. These players include:

  • General Electric (United States)
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands)
  • Oledcomm (France)
  • pureLiFi Limited (United Kingdom)
  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (United States)
  • LightPointe Communications Inc. (United States)
  • Velmenni (Tartu)
  • LightBee Corporation (United States)
  • FSONA Networks (United Kingdom)

Source: Lifi.co


pureLiFi XC

pureLiFi XC

The LiFi-XC is a certified plug and play LiFi system that works with USB devices and is small enough to be integrated into your next laptop, tablet or smart appliance.


myLiFi Lamp

MyLiFi

MyLiFi® is a desk lamp with a pure and elegant design, providing white dynamic lighting, a secure, fast (23 Mb/s-) and radio waves free LiFi connectivity.

Li-Fi Products

Products that enable Li-Fi connectivity have already been released by various players. However, some products are still in development and are still not available for use in the open market.

PureLiFi

  • OFE-Hero3
  • ASIC Front and Rear
  • pureLiFi XC


Oledcomm

  • LiFiMax®
  • MyLiFi® Bidirectional Desk Lamp
  • MyLiFi® Pro Bidirectional Desk Lamp
  • LiFiCare® LiFi Lamp for Hospitals
  • GEOLiFi® LED Tube
  • LiFiNET® or GEOLiFi® Street Lighting with RAGNI
  • LiFiNET® or GEOLiFi® Street Lighting with TECHNILUM


VLNcomm

  • LumiStick 2 USB Stick for LiFi Connectivity
  • LumiLamp LiFi Enabled Desklamp
  • LumiNex LiFi Enabled LED Panel


FireflyLiFi

  • Office SecureLink
  • M2M SecureLink
  • Transit SecureLink
  • Vehicle SecureLink

Source: Lifi.co

  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Icosys

    ICOSYS was conceptualised, three people from different walks of lives - Real Estate Development, F&B Retail, and Investment came together to dream about creating a frictionless home, which is alive, and communicates with its resident. The existing solutions were expensive, wired, and out of reach of common man. We at ICOSYS wanted to change all of that. Soon the R&D started, we explored various technologies before settling on Zigbee, largely for its security, scalability, and maturity. Over the course of year, we mastered the technology, giving birth to the backbone of ICOSYS - its App and Cloud platform.


    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Jack Ma steps down as Alibaba's Chairman

    Press Trust of India

    Paytm parent reports losses of over Rs 4,217 Cr

    Tarush Bhalla

    Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in talks to pick up stake in YES Bank

    Tarush Bhalla

    Home to 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru, Mumbai to win startup battle

    Rashi Varshney
    Daily Capsule
    Binny Bansal to launch new VC fund; Why Uber wants Sun Mobility's battery swap tech
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [Funding alert] One97 Communications infuses Rs 31.68 Cr in Paytm Entertainment

    Tarush Bhalla

    [Funding alert] Esports gaming startup SoStronk raises undisclosed sum from IP Ventures

    Sujata Sangwan

    Home to 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru, Mumbai to win startup battle

    Rashi Varshney

    PE and VC investments deal tally touches $36.7B in Jan-Aug

    Press Trust of India

    Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in talks to pick up stake in YES Bank

    Tarush Bhalla

    Flipkart’s wholesale arm receives Rs 1,616 Cr from parent

    Sameer Ranjan

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Wed Sep 11 2019

    Brand E-Commerce 2019

    Bengaluru
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi