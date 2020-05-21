List of Top 10 Web Designing Companies in India

By sumi ps
21st May 2020
List of Top 10 Web Designing Companies in India

web design companies



Website designing plays a pivotal role in the success of every business. Having a splendid online presence is always essential to establish a brand identity and to engage the customers. If you are looking for web designing companies, then here is the list of some of the top web designing companies in India.


1. Web Destiny Solutions


Web Destiny Solutions is the Top Professional Web Design Company in India. Web Destiny ensures to deliver cutting-edge website design services, globally. Web Destiny has an excellent team of web designers proficient in designing appealing and professional websites that exhibit high-quality style. Web Design services include responsive web design, logo design, banner design, brochure design, etc. Main services also include Digital Marketing, Mobile App Development, SEO Service, Ecommerce Web Development.


Website: https://webdestiny.net/


2. TIS India


TIS India is an IT Outsourcing Partner in India offering complete web solution services all across the world. TIS India provides web designing, website development, SEO, social media marketing, and content writing. TIS delivers high quality, customized, cost-effective, reliable result-oriented services on time.


Website: https://www.tisindia.com/


3. FATbit Technologies


FATbit Technologies is a software and mobile app development company that helps businesses gain a competitive edge by providing value-based services. They offer a wide array of website design pricing and packages that cater to all size of businesses ranging from start-ups and small-sized firms to medium and large scale enterprises.

Website: https://www.fatbit.com/


4. Alakmalak Technologies


Alakmalak Technologies established in the year 2006, specialized in web development, website design, ecommerce development, Web Application, Custom Development, flash, and SEO. They are experts in redesigning the website and addition of more features like E-commerce, payment gateways, to the existing websites.


Website: https://www.alakmalak.com/


5. Techuz InfoWeb


Techuz is an IT company in India established in 2012, mainly focuses on developing web and mobile app solutions for its clients all over the globe. They develop web applications using technologies like Angular JS, Reactjs, Swift, Laravel, Nodejs, etc.


Website: https://www.techuz.com/


6. Sparx IT Solutions


Sparx IT Solutions is a leading web design and mobile app development company in India founded in 2007 also experts in ecommerce development and cloud integration services. They are adept at designing responsive, fast-loading, and user-friendly websites that offer a consistent look and feel across different web browsers.


Website: https://www.sparxitsolutions.com/


7. ColorWhistle


Colorwhistle is a web development company in India creating customized web applications to meet unique business requirements. They have experience in the field of developing web applications using cutting edge technologies like ReactJS and Laravel.


Website: https://colorwhistle.com/


8. Mandy Web Design


Mandy Web Design is the website design and development agency in India, focused on creative and best quality solutions. They also provide Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, mobile app, and ecommerce development.


Website: https://www.mandywebdesign.com/


9. Webzguru


Leading from the front since 2003, Webzguru is offering a full range of creative services from design to development, multimedia, ecommerce, and SEO.


Website: https://www.webzguru.net/


10. Sam Web Studio


Sam Web Studio provides a complete range of web design and development services. They always focus on fresh, interactive, fast loading website development and layout, which helps users in finding what they are looking for.


Website: https://www.samwebstudio.com/

