Lockdown Special: Celebs like Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are giving their fans some major fitness goals!

With the government imposing a 21 day lockdown and later extending it, all activities have come to a standstill, including the operation of gyms and fitness studios. With movie production halted and most releases delayed, B-town celebs are also finding themselves holed up inside their homes just like the rest of the country.





However, despite the difficult times, several celebs have shone like a beacon of hope not only through their contributions to PM-CARES fund and other social welfare initiatives, but also by inspiring their fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle during the lockdown by sharing their home workout videos.





Here are a few Bollywood stars who are giving us some major fitness goals during the lockdown. Take a look:





Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra





Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra have been quite active on social media even before the lockdown. Apart from sharing funny TikTok videos, the couple has time and again inspired the fans by sharing workout videos and pictures as well.





Shilpa Shetty is a known fitness enthusiast and wellness influencer. Her husband, Raj Kundra also mentioned that she motivated him to transform into a better, fitter person. Recently, Shilpa shared a video of herself performing Surya Namaskar. Not only this, she also posted a video of her mother in-law working out to stay fit during the lockdown.





Inspiring her fans to work out at home while maintaining social distancing during the lockdown, Shilpa also shared an IGTV video of herself, in which she is performing some simple yet effective exercises with just one equipment – a staircase!





“Monday Motivation in self-isolation! Paucity of time is a major reason for missing out on exercise for many. Let’s utilise this 'precious' time to take care of ourselves by exercising at least 4 times a week and building a stronger immunity. Here’s how you can pack in a proper routine using just the staircase. Practice this anytime during the day (preferably after an hour of eating). You don’t need to come in contact with anyone else for it. Swasth raho, mast raho!” she captioned the video.





On the other hand, Raj Kundra shared a video on his Instagram profile in which he can be seen taking up a plank challenge. He was nominated for the challenge by Sania Mirza. While sharing the video, Raj Kundra further nominated Rohini Iyer and Farah Khan Kunder to take up the plank challenge.





Katrina Kaif





The British-Indian beauty is known for her toned body, and was often seen training with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala before the spread of Covid-19 in India. During the lockdown, a video shared by Katrina had went viral in which she could be seen cleaning up dishes all by herself.





Apart from managing household chores, Katrina Kaif is also inspiring her fans to go for a fitter body during the lockdown. She shared a series of videos of herself on Instagram, in which she shared her home workout schedule with her followers. In the videos, she can be seen performing various exercises at her terrace.





“Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe!” the actress captioned her videos.





Vicky Kaushal





Handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal has time and again sent his fans swooning with his great physique and superb acting skills in movies like Masaan, Uri, and Raazi. On a typical day, Vicky Kaushal spends long hours in gym, sweating it out. Even lockdown couldn’t stop the actor from religiously following his workout regime.

Vicky Kaushal took it to Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside his set of dumbbells. "Work(out) from Home! #Quarantinestacking," the actor captioned his home workout picture.





Jacqueline Fernandez





A staunch advocate of Yoga, Jacqueline Fernandez is an avid fitness enthusiast. The Sri Lankan beauty often posts videos and images of herself performing various Yoga poses on her social media profiles. The actress has often credited Yoga as the secret to her glowing skin.

During the nationwide lockdown, Jacquline has asked her fans to turn to Yoga to boost their immunity and keep their body fit during a time when it is much needed. Quite recently, she shared a series of videos on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen performing various Yoga poses and stretches, including Surya Namaskar.





“This is 1 surya namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it’s a great workout! I do 108. Yoga to the rescue!!!” Jacqueline wrote while sharing one of her Yoga videos.





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh





Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are both not only versatile actors, but also avid fitness enthusiasts. Both actors make frequent appearances at gyms, and take it to their respective social media profiles to share their workout regime videos and pictures.





Quarantining together, B-town’s love birds are on a snacking spree like the most of us. However, the couple has also made sure to burn those extra calories by regularly working out at their home gym. Both actors are constantly sharing their workout selfies with their fans through social media.





Deepika shared a picture of herself captioned: “Season 1: Episode 4. Two Two...ChaChaCha. Productivity in the

time of COVID-19! #exercise”. The actress can be seen donning her workout gear in the picture.

Her husband, Ranveer Singh has shared multiple pictures of snacking on peanut butter. Apart from this, Ranveer has also shared a picture with his wifey dearest captioned: “Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies My #mondaymotivation”. The two can be seen in their workout gear in the picture.





Inspired by your favourite celebs? Don’t wait to kickstart your fitness journey. Use the lockdown to achieve your fitness goals and transform into a better, fitter person!