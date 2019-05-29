Major Challenges Faced by Start-Up Businesses

Henry Ford once said, “Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goals”. This is one of the most popular quotes by Henry Ford that is quite apt when you think about start-ups and new market players. Some businesses even die or never get success as they lack theproper anticipation of the obstacles and ways to pass them. It is important to know how to prepare for any problem that can arise in the future.













In this post, we have extracted some common yet major challenges that most start-ups face in the initial stages:





Constant Flow of Money : Every business needs money to run operations smoothly. Unless you are extremely lucky and getting regular money from investors or sales, you will be in huge trouble. Improper cash flow may hit your business hard and affect it in various ways. You will need money for product development, employees, office space and marketing (yes, it is one of the major aspects for small businesses). To control the excess expenses, you can reduceyour team size, trim-back certain costs, etc. As a business, it is totally in your hands to manage and control the money to run a business successfully.

Ignoring Sales and Marketing: This is another reason why most start-ups encounter problems. Sometimes they take marketing and sales so lightly or completely ignore it. They feel that sales will grow organically and marketing is not needed. Concerted efforts are needed for a properly structured plan to promote a new business. In this digital-savvy world, go for a company offering a digital marketing service so that you do not miss out on the opportunity to reach your potential audience. An SEO company in India can help you improve your organic rankings on the internet.





Lack of Proper Planning: Most start-ups falter because they lack proper planning. Key segments such as marketing, sales, staffing, development, skills, funding, etc. are some of the necessary aspects of any business plan. While working on the business plan, it is important to get the details right, no matter how small or big they are.





Finding the Right People for Work: Certain skills are essential not just for your business to survive but also to grow and stay ahead in the competition. Your start-up business can easily thrive if you know the exact skills required and how to get the right people for work. Any sort of delay in finding the right manpower is something that a small business or start-up cannot afford.





Improper Time Management: Prioritise your decisions. There is never enough time. So, it is good to start by minimising or eliminating distractions that get in the way of running your business. For this, ask yourself what is more important, what can be postponed and so on. Get the answers to these questions to take your business on another level.





Reluctance to Push Beyond the Comfort Zone: How many start-ups are there that push themselves beyond their comfort zone! So, ask yourself how much you can actually push yourself. This is something that many businesses do not actually ask. A good business consultancy firm can help you find the answers to such questions.





Lack of Proper Advice: You may surely have a great idea or product but lack of proper guidance, market knowledge and experience restrict you from moving further. This is the point where a professional business advisor comes in with the confidence and wisdom to help you clear all those roadblocks that are holding your business back. They can also help you strategise better.





The business that worked impressively in the initial stage may find helpless as the start-up expands. This is why it becomes important for you to plan ahead andhire a business consultant.Make sure to contact an expert for your business so that you stay on your path and meet your business goals.