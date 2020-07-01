Managing Several Social Media Profiles for Your Business: Mission Impossible?

We can all agree that social media has become a major part of our lives. Not only does it allow us to connect with others around the globe, but more importantly, it is fast becoming one of the most effective ways to advertise. All businesses, from startups to major corporations, use social media accounts, but how do they decide which ones to use and which to ignore?





In this article, we’ll help you answer that question for yourself. The fact of the matter is, your business is especially suited for a few, specific social media platforms, not all of them. The trick is finding which ones are right for your business.





Before signing up for all social media, here are a few key questions you should ask yourself:

What sites are my audience on?

What sites are my audience active on?

What sites do my audiences search on?

What lesser-known sites are right for my business?





Let’s explore each of these questions in greater detail.





What sites are my audience on?

The main question to ask yourself about social media is where does your audience spend its time? What social media sites do they use most frequently?





It’s important to remember that just because you have followers, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have an audience. In fact, a recent report on Facebook revealed that approximately half of its accounts were fake. So when you purchase followers on social media, what you’re most likely getting is a bunch of fake accounts. Although this will boost your number of followers, fake accounts won’t generate any real marketing opportunities.





What sites are my audience active on?

Just because someone has an account on social media, it doesn’t mean that they’re an active user. An active user is someone who writes comments, posts, and uploads videos or pictures, while a passive user is someone who just views the content. It turns out that most social media users are passive. According to a report published by Statista this February, only 14% of Youtube users are active, as well as only 33% of Facebook users.





You want active followers that will post, share, and comment on your content, creating free marketing for you. Passive users may boost your numbers, but they aren’t good for much else.





What sites do my audiences search on?

As you may know, social media isn’t just a place to connect and share content, but it’s also a platform many people use to find information. Every second, people are making thousands of searches on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Depending on what sites your audience uses, you have an opportunity to show up in their search results.





What lesser-known sites are right for my business?

Have you ever considered that you may be missing out on loads of potential active users because you haven’t found the site right for you? You would be right. In fact, niche sites are some of the social media’s biggest lead generators.





What if a friend told you that you have to join a certain social media site because it’s generating them tons of leads? Before charging blindly ahead, you should first consider if it’s right for you. It might be a good fit for your friend’s business, but it could be a total mismatch for yours. Consider the context and make an informed decision before registering on a new site simply out of hearsay.





Now that you know the right questions to ask yourself when considering which social sites to join, there are a few more things you can do to maximize social media for your business. First, join the best ones out there.





Join the Best

There are currently three social media sites that far outperform the rest. It’s in your best interest to join them immediately to ensure getting as much traffic as you can for your business. They are:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn





Facebook is the biggest social network today. With over 2 billion members, it’s not hard to see why. More than half of Facebook users are active every day. This means Facebook users are more likely to view your content than users on other platforms. With each user connected to around 100 other people, it’s truly an effective platform for marketing your business.





Twitter is where the conversation happens. A typical user has over 200 followers and spends around 2 hours on Twitter a day. Twitter is great for promoting your business to loyal customers. Once you get a loyal customer base on Twitter, watch it grow your business as followers retweet and comment on your content.





A truly unique social media platform, LinkedIn is best at connecting professionals. While it is more geared toward a B2B rather than a B2C approach, you shouldn’t neglect it when considering how to grow your business. Since most users are professionals, they have connections with viable companies, connections that you can make use of.





Check Out the Rest

There are plenty of other social media sites out there. Once you’ve got the feel of working with the top three, you should try out others to see if they are right for your business. Below are a few examples of more sites to pay attention to.





Instagram - It’s all about the gram. A picture speaks a thousand words and so should your content. A good phone camera combined with witty remarks will take your marketing to a new level.

Pinterest - Unfairly judged as a site just for women, Pinterest generates the most sales per click of any social media site.

Youtube - Video is one of the most effective marketing tools, and Youtube by far the world’s video leader. With all kinds of content, your channel is waiting to be discovered.

Reddit - While sometimes unfairly judged for its lack of monitoring, Reddit is a force to be reckoned with. Most Reddit users are more active than users of other sites, and by getting them to subreddit you can ensure your content will get a lot of traffic.

VK - Often referred to as the Russian version of Facebook, VK is extremely popular in the CIS. Combining a Facebook-like layout with Eastern advertising, it’s sure to give your business access to a whole new market.

Explore Other Options

Once you grow your following on your chosen sites, you’ll find that managing them all at once will become more and more difficult. There are a few options open to you. You can hire a social media expert to manage your online presence (create content, make posts, head marketing campaigns, etc.). If you prefer to create your own content, a better option is to use a WordPress plugin for auto-posting and scheduling. This way you will have complete control over your content while also saving time by letting the program do those mundane, everyday tasks.





Conclusion

Although social media marketing can seem a daunting challenge for a small business, it’s really an extraordinary opportunity. The age of technology has leveled the playing field, allowing start-ups to compete with Fortune-500 companies in the social media sphere. By following our simple advice and subscribing to the best sites out there, you’re already well on your way to growing your business.