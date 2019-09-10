A

Microsoft Dynamics CRM Vs Microsoft Dynamics ERP

By Manish Goyal
10th Sep 2019
What is Microsoft Dynamics ERP?


ERP or enterprise resource planning is business process management software which helps in managing and integrating a company’s finance, business chain, operation, project management etc.


The needs or requirements of an expanding company ERP extremely helpful in keeping up with the changes. You can learn more from Microsoft ERP partners who provide the users with demo and consultation.


These following are the ways you can utilize ERP solutions:


·        To improve financial performance: Microsoft Dynamics 365 for finance effectively delivers logs and maintains Their fast and accurate reporting helps to improve forecasting, profitability and compliance. With Dynamics for finance you can take data informed decisions.


·        To optimize operations: Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations comes machine learning and AI-driven insights. This lets the users keep up with the increasing demand and lets them maintain the quality just the same. This leads to agility and efficiency manufacturing.


·        To streamline supply chain: you can enjoy complete visibility across your supply chain with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operation. It also accelerates your delivery time, efficiently manages your warehouse and transport.


·        To innovate and adapt: the system is very easy to customize and to integrate with the existing systems. This leaves a lot of room for innovation. You can achieve business needs and expand your business much easily.


What is Microsoft Dynamics CRM?


CRM which stands for Customer relationship management is a category of integrated data-driven software solution. It focuses on the mode of interaction and communication of a company with its customers, partners and agents


CRM solutions help to maintain a healthy and steady relationship with customers, and also contribute in marketing, tracking sales leads and managing

CRM solutions:


·        Marketing: Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions are extremely adaptable. You can customize the existing solutions with the help of the Dynamics CRM partners and build a that meets your business and industry specific needs. You can generate marketing campaigns, nurture sales ready leads, track tools that integrate with your existing apps and services, etc.


·        Sales: with Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions you can enable your employees and empower them to develop personal engagement with the customers. The features of the program let you reach beyond of sales force automation. It comes with embedded insights, and allows you to foster relationships, boost productivity, accelerate sales and production, etc.


·        Customer service: one of the most important aspects of a business is customer service. The quarries of the customers must be addressed, and their issues must be resolved. Do it as efficiently as possible with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM. You can personalize your service and the customer service with the advance’s features of CRM.


·        Field service: with Microsoft Dynamics CRM services, you can streamline scheduling, manage inventory, and enhance on-site efficiency. You can empower your field agents, build trust, and improve operational efficiency with the help of the solutions.


Thus, both Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM solution perform efficiently on their respective fields to deliver best results. You can access them through Microsoft ERP partners or Dynamics CRM partners. These


Microsoft ERP partners or CRM partners provide the following facilities:


1.     Evaluation of new solutions: the new solutions that are developed by Microsoft are evaluated by the Dynamics CRP partners and then delivered to the clients as per their need. This helps the clients in understanding the solution better.


2.     Tailoring existing solutions: the solutions that already exist are modified by Microsoft ERP partners to suit the needs of the client. Thus, they get a much-personalized version, without having to invest money on needless features.


3.     Keeping track: Dynamics partners offer consultation, ongoing support, and optimization recommendations. This is done by expert advisors who have your best interest at heart.


However, recently, Microsoft has integrated the solutions and developed a unified platform, where the users can get the best of both the suits, i.e. ERP and CRM solutions. This has enabled the connectivity of the systems and their respective features. The users can now enjoy of operations.

    Authors
    Manish Goyal

    Manish Goyal is a Marketing Manager for an Australia's leading Microsoft Dynamics Partner, Dynamics Square. He is also a writer for Microsoft Dynamics Business Solutions and products including Dynamics 365, NAV, AX, GP, SharePoint, Business Central and more.

