Are you planning to migrate Zimbra to Exchange Server? If Yes, then this tutorial will guide you properly about the same. Before you plan for Zimbra to Exchange online migration, make sure you have exported all Zimbra emails in TGZ Archive. One can easily upload Zimbra TGZ to Exchange 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007 using a professional toolkit. Use zMigrator application to perform this task in a very easy & simplified manner.

How do I migrate Zimbra to Exchange Server?

To resolve this query, we must understand to first how to export Zimbra emails to TGZ file. One can export all his emails, address book contacts, calendars, tasks, briefcase items to TGZ archive file. Which can be done by just following these simple steps:

Go to Preferences Choose Import/Export In Export option, Chose the Type as Account. Select all Folders & Items you want to Export. Finally Click Export button Choose Save file option in the dialog box. Choose the location to Save TGZ Archive & initialize the process. Obtain resultant TGZ files from desired saving path.

One cannot directly import Zimbra TGZ to Exchange account. We will need a proper migration process to accomplish this task. This task can be done with the help of Zimbra to Exchange Migration toolkit. During the ZCS to Exchange migration, there is no need of stopping Exchange Server in order to migrate accounts. It enables the users to migrate Junk Mail folder, Deleted Items, also to Exchange Server.

Zimbra to Exchange Migration can be done in a very easy manner without requiring advanced technical knowledge. It supports all MSX editions & servers including Exchange 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007 etc. Users can migrate Zimbra data into Exchange account with batch mode. It provides I am Admin account to automatically mapping of mailbox folders with the users. It will only migrate only required emails as well as remove duplicate emails during the migration. The working of the Zimbra to Exchange Migration toolkit enables the users to export mailbox items.

Run zMigrator tool & load Zimbra mailboxes via Add Files / Add Folders option. Preview Zimbra mailboxes with attachments & select mailbox items. Choose Exchange Server option from list of 30+ Saving options. Setup Zimbra to Exchange migration options by entering Username, Password, & Server Name. Choose I am Admin option to backup data into multiple user accounts. It will ask the users to Map mailboxes with Office 365 accounts. Users can also change the language mailboxes as Dutch, French, German, Spanish, Swedish etc. Setup all options properly & then start Zimbra to Exchange Migration process. After conversion process finished properly it will create a Saving Log report.

As from above we can easily conclude that it is one of the easiest solution available in present time to export mailboxes. The Zimbra to Exchange Converter software will directly export mailboxes without requiring PST files. It will only require Exchange Server accounts including Domain Name, Password & Server Name.

Why to Choose a Professional Zimbra to Exchange Online Migration Software?

The utility provides unlimited advantages to its users in terms of its speed & accuracy. All the emails & folders stored in Zimbra TGZ archive to Exchange Server account only by providing Server login credentials. It will upload all items including emails, contacts, & calendars etc. to Exchange Server. Some of the major advantages of this software are listed below:

Provides dual ways to load Zimbra TGZ data i.e. Add files or Add Folders option.

No Need of having Zimbra installation in your PC or Computer.

Enables migration in live Exchange environment & no need to stop services of Exchange Server.

Supports to upload both Junk Items as well as Deleted Items into Exchange.

No file size limitation to migrate Zimbra into Exchange Online Server.

It also enables the users to change language of mailboxes accordingly as Dutch, French, German, Spanish, or Italian.

It contains I am Admin option which will enable the users to migrate Zimbra mailboxes into Exchange Server administrator account. All the details of Exchange Servers can be loaded using a CSV file, containing Username & Password of the account.

The toolkit comes up with Save to Default Folders option which will Save all emails & mailbox data into default folders. It is used to protect the on-disk System folder hierarchy of the mailboxes.

The toolkit is compatible with all latest versions of Microsoft Windows i.e. Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, XP, Vista etc. for both 32-bit & 64-bit OS editions.

As from above we can quick analyze that it is one of the finest choices for the users to migrate Zimbra mailboxes. In case if you are facing any trouble, which working with it, a 24 Hrs. live chat support environment is ready for the users to deal with their queries.

Conclusion: This article deals with the queries of the users asked on the internet i.e. how do I migrate Zimbra to Exchange Server. Unfortunately, there is no manual free manual method available in present time to export Zimbra mailboxes to Exchange Online account. Hence, we take the help of zMigrator software which provides a direct option to do so.