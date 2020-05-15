Top 10 Best Astrologer in Hyderabad

Astrology is the study of celestial bodies, the planets and the stars, and their positions in co-relation to events on earth. Astrology charts the position of the sun, moon, planets, and other stars at the time of an individual's birth that shapes their personality and other events in their life. The Indian or Hindu Astrological system originates from ancient India, called Vedic astrology, recorded by sages. Vedic Astrology is called Jyotish (the science of light).





Sometimes in life, we feel we are walking into a void, so deep, there is no point of return. We all undergo certain phases when we are in desperate need of advice or a solution to our problems. Most often, we cannot turn to even our near and dear ones during such dismal times. Although it may sound far-fetched even to people not much associated with Astrology, this is one place people can visit when they are in the utmost need of that solace, for some excellent advice and a way to mitigate bad times. Many Astrologers have mastered various branches of Indian Astrology.





There are Best Astrologers in Hyderabad celebrated for their highly accurate predictions and guidance that have given fruitful results and helped individuals immensely through their readings.

Meet Hyderabad's top 10!









1.Shri Vivek Anand





A keen interest and a fascination for Astrology led Vivek Anand, a budding engineer with a degree in Information technology from a reputed university, to instead change course and take up a Diploma in Astrology. He turned around his career and opted to be a content writer and SEO consultant in a reputed organization. In his spare time, this budding Astrologer would render services to relatives and friends.

As a child, Shri Vivek Anand was greatly inspired by his grandfather, Shri. K.G. Krishnamachari. He was the role model the youngster wanted to emulate. His encouragement and blessings led Shri Vivek Anand to pursue the divine science of Astrology. He learned immensely from his grandfather's observations and writings.









The talented youngster went on to acquire more and more knowledge and hone his skills extensively. The incredibly gifted Astrologer is a full-time professional. His core skills lie in the field of Numerology, Vaastu, Prashara method, Prasnam, and Jamakkol Aaroodam. Shri Vivek Anand is exceptionally gifted and has an uncanny ability to predict future events. He has helped several people gain immensely from his timely predictions that offered solutions to their problems. This famous Astrologer offers simple and effective remedies to resolve issues. He advises people to make visits to temples and specific deities to be worshipped based on their birth chart. His accurate predictions have helped many in trouble to overcome obstacles and lead a meaningful and peaceful life. Shri Vivek Anand resides in Chennai and has over six years of experience in Astrology, during which he has been widely acknowledged in astrological circles. He is fluent in English, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.





Phone Number: 8939111722





Address: 102, 1st floor, Maheshwari Mayank plaza, Greenlands, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500016





2.Ms. Santhi Sudha Patri





A bright young Astrologer, Ms. Santi Sudha Patri learned Astrology from her Guru. She has an extremely positive view of life and believes that every day a person undergoes a transition for the better. She is a full-time practicing Astrologer and specializes in Vedic Astrology, Remedial Astrology, and Prasanna.

This successful Astrologer has three years of experience and has immense knowledge of the subject. She combines Vedic Astrology and mantra science that give effective results. She emphasizes that clients must have complete faith and trust to follow the advice and solutions to gain success.





An optimist at heart and a firm believer in Vedic Astrology, Ms. Patri is a gifted Astrologer whose immense knowledge and accurate predictions, as well as remedies, have proven very successful in helping people emerge from life-related issues. Ms. Patri lives in Hyderabad and is fluent in English, Hindi, and Telugu.





Phone Number: 8939111722





Address: 102, 1st floor, Maheshwari Mayank plaza, Greenlands, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500016





3.Dr. Kartick Chakraborty





Dr. Chakraborty is one of the top Astrologers in Hyderabad. He has mastered Vedic Astrology, and his expertise extends to other subjects like marriage, love and relationship, education, career, business, finance, legal, and problems related to Vaastu. He is an expert in palm reading, and his skills in Thumb Chakra, Finger Chakra, and Palm Chakra reveal his amazing accuracy. His writings have been published across international magazines and other publications.





An Astrologer of high repute, he gives accurate readings and offers successful remedies for issues related to Vedic Astrology, Palmistry, Vaastu, Numerology, Tantrik, and Gemstones. He resides in Hyderabad.





Phone Number: 9836755175





Address: Pandu college gate, Near Ramkrishna Ashram





4.Shri Vishwanatha Saraswathi





An eminent Astrologer, Shri Vishwanatha Saraswathi, has versatile knowledge of educational Astrology, Medical Astrology, Financial Astrology, and Career Development. His readings and predictions are incredibly accurate, and his inferences come from the physical science of Astrology. He has an in-depth knowledge of planets and their effects on people. This highly esteemed Astrologer belongs to the traditional school of analyzing planetary positions and their movements.





This eminent Astrologer gives invaluable advice to people on issues related to health, marriage, life expectancy, career, and finance. He devotes a lot of time to sacred programs for the welfare of society. He resides in Telangana.





Phone number: 097015 33336





Address: 1st Cross Rd, Saipuri Colony, Hastinapuri Colony, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana 500094





5.Shri Pradeep Bansal





A highly renowned Astrologer with experience in the field of Astrology for thirty years, Shri Pradeep Bansal is also a Vaastu Consultant, Numerologist, a Reiki Healer, and Life Coach expert. He initiated Mind Training Programs on Life Source. His firm belief is that the science of Astrology, Numerology, and Vaastu is profoundly divine and to be valued. His approach to his profession is to keep it simple and not make things complicated for the layman.





The eminent Astrologer's shows have aired on various television channels, and his writings have been published in the Deccan Chronicle and Hindi Milap. He has written several articles on Astrology, Vaastu and Numerology, alongside other associated subjects. His readings and accurate predictions find resonance among a vast clientele. He offers astrological services related to issues on Astrology, Numerology, Vaastu, Varshfal, Reiki Healing, Tarot Reading, Aroma and Crystal Therapy, as well as Handwriting Analysis. The eminent Astrologer resides in Hyderabad.





Phone number: 07330659900





Address: Sri Pragat Towers, # H.no: 3-6-519, Flat 105, opp. KFC, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, Telangana

500029





6.Pandit Suresh Shastri





One of the renowned Astrologers across India, Pt. Suresh Shastri, has a vast and in-depth knowledge of Astrology and Jyotish. A globally acclaimed and much-respected Astrologer, Pt. Shastri is the recipient of many gold medals (11) for his contribution to Astrology and Horoscope. He gained much knowledge from his father and grandfather. He offers solutions to any type of problem with scientific methods and Isht Sadhana, a gift from God.





This eminent Astrologer specializes in providing advice, predictions, and remedial measures on issues related to Astrology, Vaastu Shastra, Numerology, Gemstone, Horoscope, and Vashikaran. He resides in Hyderabad.





Phone number:8790070495





Address: House No 6-3-850/A, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500016, Opposite Sheeshmahal Cinema Hall





7.Shri Mulugu Rama Lingeshwara Vara Prasad





An Astrologer who has mastered every aspect of the science, Shri Mulugu Vara Prasad has been giving predictions for the past thirty years. An Astrologer globally renowned, he was the first to introduce the Shathabhithi Calendar and Panchangam. He received massive appreciation from the Andhra Pradesh Government. His amazing knowledge and accurate predictions have made him one of the most respected in astrological circles. He is the host of the Raasi Phalalu program for the benefit of the common man that gives benefits to various aspects of Astrology. His predictions have been published in the Telugu paper Vaartha.

Shri Mulugu Vara Prasad is an eminent expert in the field of health consultation, Kundli matching, marriage, and business solutions. He resides in Hyderabad.





Phone number: 090141 26121





Address: Mastan Mansion, H.No: 8-2-608/27, 1 st floor, Banjara Hills Rd Number 10, Gaffar Khan Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034





8.Astro Shri Kummasani





A renowned Astrologer with over ten years of experience in Vedic Astrology, this eminent personality was fascinated with the subject of Astrology from his childhood. Astrology ran in the family as his maternal grandfather was a prominent and much-respected Astrologer. He started learning the basics of Astrology from his grandfather and started preparing birth charts for family and friends. His immense knowledge and skills are revealed in his sound advice, accurate predictions, and easy remedial measures. Astro Shri Kummasani firmly believes in the impact of planetary transit and positions on birth charts.





This eminent Astrologer offers his services on issues related to marriage, love, relationships, children, health, education, career, and finances. He gives highly effective solutions in terms of increasing wealth and prosperity. He is highly appreciated for his tremendous knowledge and skills, helping improve lives positively. He resides in Telangana.





Phone number: 9848964800





Address: F no 110, 1st Floor Jai Shankar Bulliding, Near Panjagutta Metro Staiton, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500016





9.Sri Brahmasri P.V.





This eminent Astrologer has a great passion for Astrology and dedicated himself to master the subject in 2000. Shri Brahmasri holds a master's degree and was awarded the title by Akhila Bharat Padma Brahmana Purohit Sangam. With over twenty years of experience, the renowned Astrologer is exceptionally intuitive in understanding the queries and problems of his clients.





This famous Astrologer is very well-versed in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, and Vaastu. His expertise lies in fields related to matchmaking, muhurta, birth corrections, marriage, progeny, higher education, profession, business, and foreign travel. He addresses problems using the system of Vedic Astrology. He advises clients to follow simple, home-based astrological remedies. A resident of Warangal, he is fluent in Telugu.





10.Astro Bhaskaraiah





One of the most eminent Astrologers with vast research and knowledge on Astrology, Astro Shri Bhaskaraiah, is renowned in astrological circles. The primary purpose of his life is to solve various problems related to life for others through his astrological knowledge and help them live a life of happiness and prosperity. He is an expert in charting horoscopes and offers detailed ones to clients. He provides effective and easy astrological tips.





Astro Shri Bhaskaraiah's expertise lies in subjects like Vaastu Shastra, Astrology, Astronomy, and Gemology. His consultations ensure sound advice and accurate predictions and remedies for issues related to education, marriage, love and relationships, shubh muhurtham, health, career, and finance. His remedies suggest dealing with astrological matters in people's horoscopes and rectifying their Vaastu defects. He resides in Telangana.

Astrology is a form of science that co-relates stars and planetary positions to terrestrial events. People go through various phases in life, not quite knowing the circumstances or understanding the outcome of certain situations. While we navigate tough times and cannot find solutions and efforts fail to bring desired solutions to a problem, we can turn to that one opportunity to discover more about ourselves and our lives. Astrologers are individuals with the knowledge, experience, and compassion to guide us and provide effective solutions and remedies that can improve our lives immeasurably. They are one sole source of comfort and guidance when all else fails.