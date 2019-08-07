What is Omnichannel Marketing?

Omnichannel Marketing





The current landscape of marketing extends to multiple different channels. A potential customer can buy products of the same brand from multiple platforms such as a mobile app, website, email offers, retail stores, and catalogs.





While these platforms may differ in the eyes of marketers, they are inherently perceived as the same by customers. This is because they retain the experience of a brand from one channel to another.





Omnichannel marketing - What is it?





As mentioned above, the expectations of customers from a brand do not change while switching platforms of communication. A customer expects a brand to be as smooth and consistent in functioning on a website as it is on a mobile app.





To develop a level of consistency across all platforms with customers is called omnichannel marketing.





Every top brand in the market provides a seamless experience across all platforms, from Amazon and Flipkart to Skype and YouTube. you will like to read examples of brands with brilliant omnichannel experiences.





In this article, we will discuss the implementation of omnichannel marketing strategy in the current marketing landscape.





Importance of omnichannel marketing





The importance of anything can be understood by assuming its absence. So, let us assume omnichannel marketing and its aspects do not exist.





The absence of omnichannel marketing would mean that there would be little to no consistency of a brand across different platforms. The experience of using a service on a website would differ vastly from that of using it on a mobile app. The quality of service would differ as well.





Brand recognition and perception would fall, as people would not be able to relate to different versions of the same brand. This would lead to a fall in growth and revenue.





And thus, the importance of omnichannel marketing can easily be understood by assuming its absence. To enhance the experience of customers across the board, omnichannel marketing is a crucial part of a digital marketer’s tool shed.





Omnichannel marketing implementation





We will go through some ways to incorporate omnichannel marketing into a campaign to provide a multi-platform view.





Develop an empathetic point of view towards customers





To seriously work omnichannel marketing into a campaign, digital marketers first have to understand their customers. Understanding customers is not merely restricted to developing sympathy to a customer’s painpoints, but developing empathy and going to the root of problems.





The most successful brands invest large sums of money to know which part of everyday life is a hassle for their customers. This is why they make sure their brand reaches every platform and provides a consistent experience.





Scale operations by segmenting customers





Even for small companies, segmenting audiences is an essential exercise aimed at streamlining the process of outreach and a major part of omnichannel marketing.





Consistency and clarity across all platforms are important. However, certain marketing strategies have to be reworked by analyzing the difference in target audience across different platforms. For instance, when understanding the difference in customers more likely to visit retail stores and online shoppers is a key part of audience segmentation.





Analytics





The key component of omnichannel marketing and practically every other form of branding and outreach, a right approach to analytics can lead to unprecedented success. Data is the currency of all serious digital marketing campaigns. With the right analytical approach, digital marketers can create the perfect messaging campaign which resonates with the audience. The route to implementing omnichannel marketing goes through understanding the importance of analytics.





In Conclusion





Omnichannel marketing should not be considered a special form of marketing which requires massive upgrading, but instead a strategy which enables other channels. In the constant struggle to find new customers, omnichannel marketing offers the answer to keeping existing customers by providing a seamless experience across all channels.



