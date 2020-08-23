How Organizations Can Easily Deploy AI

AI is becoming the transforming pillar for predominant organizations with the zillion benefits it grants to them. Gartner states around 37% of the organizations employ AI today. If this number doesn’t impress you, the overall AI industry will be gaining $118 billion by 2025. This confirms not only the organizations but the consumers are straightway becoming optimistic about Artificial Intelligence.





Since the organizations can’t deny the reduced human errors, digital assistance, hazardous exploration, and day-to-day involvement of AI, it’s not possible for each of them to have their share of this technology boon. A report from Harward Business Review predicts AI will add $13 trillion to the global economy in the coming decade but the query is about now. Some of the organizations are not used to the AI adoption practice. Over 90% of them say they lack people and resources to be fully capable of adopting AI. But if we look at a much wider side, only people and resources are not the problem, there are many other concerns hindering the organizations from the pact of AI.

Lesser Talent In The Organization

AI has been a topic of interest for the majority of organizations but lesser of them know how to adopt the technology. From supporting employees in their organizations to replacing few of them, AI is both pro and con for the employees. It is noticeable that many organizations announce the arrival of Artificial Intelligence in their space but later struggle to pace up with tech. The point to be noted here is the misconceptions and lesser information regarding the advantages and disadvantages of the huge technology.





Blumberg Capital in a report says half of the consumers believe that people are losing jobs and are replaced by computers due to AI and only 19% believe AI brings productivity in the organizations. But if we look at the better side, the AI market is expected to grow in the coming decade which is sure because of its advantages that overshines the backlogs. The organizations face a major challenge in adoption because the employees are not ready to learn new skill sets, the IT department is somewhere lacking the needful knowledge. However, this problem could be solved if the organizations build a more diverse and AI-based workforce that teaches the employees about the roles of AI. Creating a learning environment where every team member equally participates in tech-advanced teachings and inculcation of AI in the workplace will reduce the chances of misinformation.

Indigent Infrastructure

Adopting AI in your workplace could be a difficult task because of the poor infrastructure. Before scheduling AI in the workforce, the organizations need to have a look at their data systems and know if their infrastructure is capable of handling such advanced tech setups. Since Artificial Intelligence requires massive computing powers, larger data volumes, and historical data sets, it will not be suitable in a poor infrastructure. There might be collaboration issues, poor and unorganized data, and inefficient testing in the way.





To ensure better organizational performance and deployment of AI, the organization should have-





A technical team with a better understanding of technology. A good budget, skills, and resources to prepare the whole organizational setup. The organization should have a scalable computing system, high-performing infrastructure with powered GPU architectures, and maintain proper data hygiene.

Disordered Ethics

AI generally means inundating human intelligence into machines and it is not possible to drive AI into an organization that lacks implementation. AI requires a strong yet structured implementation that is ready to accept its capabilities without any hindrance caused by the rumors about the technology. There are questions related to AI such as- Is AI born to replace humans? Will AI bring unemployment in the world? These questions need to be answered and it leads to the fact that it is built by humans. The biases and flaws of humans can be translated into the system that could result in diversified results which are not the purpose of inculcating AI into workplaces.





The diversified results may cause abrupt decisions, incorrect data analytics or harm the entire performance of the organization. To make sure that such a tech asset is not wasted, the organizations need to address every possibility and concern regarding the AI and also maintain privacy within the setup if needed.





Artificial intelligence is a driving factor behind the organization’s approach to a fast, reliable, and technologically apt environment. If used in a positive way, AI can grant wonders that are lesser possible with manual efforts and this is what it should be used for. As all the good things don’t come free, AI for that matter is an investment. It must be used for better purposes and to encouraging organizational goals now and always.