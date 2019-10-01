A

Convert Outlook OST to PST Manually or using a software

The best way to converts Outlook OST to PST manually or using a software. These all possible process will provide the solution to export Outlook OST to PST.

By Pankaj Tyagi
1st Oct 2019
As we all know that Outlook is one of the most popular desktop email clients, and provide high security & easy interface. The Outlook saves all the data in the local machine with two file extension .ost & .pst. But once you switch the machine and want to access the Office storage Table (OST) data in a different computer, on that time you require the PST file. Just because you cannot import the OST file into Outlook. So below, I discussed the possible ways to convert Outlook OST to PST manually or using a software.

Methods for Converting Outlook OST to PST

The following process is available to migrate the Outlook OST file data into PST format.

1- Import and Export Wizard

2- Archive OST to PST

3- The OST to PST Converter Tool


To convert the OST file data into PST format you can use the Manual process or any third-party software. Here I am also going to explain both manual and the third-party solution, you can use any one of them.

Method 1: Convert OST to PST by the Import Export Wizard

Step 1: Firstly open the Outlook and go to the File option in the top right corner. After that click to Open & Export and select the Import/Export option.

Step 2: Now a new popup window will open on the screen select the Export to a file>> Next.

Step 3: After that choose Outlook Data File (.pst)>> Next. Then the export Outlook Data file popup will appear on the screen and here check on include subfolders option>> Next.

Step 4: Now a new window will open and here browse the location to save the PST file. At the end hit on the finish button.

Method 2: Transfer OST to Outlook PST by the Archive OST to PST process

This is another manual process which is inbuilt in Microsoft Outlook, it allows to migrate the OST into PST.

Step 1: Launch the configured Outlook and open the OST, which you want to export into OST.

open outlook file

Step 2: After adding the OST go to the File menu>> info and mailbox cleanup then select the Archive.

Step 3: Now check on the “Archive this folder and all subfolders” and select the date in the Archive items older than an option. Once it has done browse the location to save the Archive PST file on the device. At the end hit on Ok.

save archive pst

After completion of the process, your Outlook OST file successfully saved in PST file format.

Note: All the Above manual process will not work with the following conditions.

1- Outlook doesn’t install on the device.

2- The Exchange Server is offline.

3- The Outlook is not connected to the Exchange Server.

4- Outlook is not working properly, etc.

Method 4: Export OST data to PST using a Software

If the Exchange Server is offline or the Outlook is not working then I recommend you A2Z Migrations for OST to PST. It is the professional and very easy solution to recover the soft-deleted file and repair the corrupted or damaged Exchange, IMAP, Hotmail, and Outlook OSTs into PST file format.

This OST to PST recovery application allows transferring the single or multiple OST files into many other formats (MSG, EML, HTML, and RTF, etc) apart from the Outlook PST. It is a highly user-friendly tool and provides many advanced and unique options to OST to PST conversion. The user can purchase the full version of this amazing converter at a very reliable and affordable cost starting from $10.14 per mailbox.

The user can easily use this software and export the whole or Selected OST data (Emails, Contacts, Calendars, Appointments, Tasks, and Attachments, etc.) in PST in the few easy steps.

For downloading the application visit: http://www.a2zmigrations.com/ost-to-pst-converter/

Step 1: Launch the OST to PST Converter and add the OST file by clicking on Add Button.

Step 2: After uploading the OST select the export option (file format) by the drop-down list.

Step 3: Now browse the destination path where you want to save the exported file. >> Export.

Now it will simultaneously migrate the data and show the Progress bar.

convert ost to pst

Note: The tool allows the optional preview option from where you can see the preview of the OST data and can move it from the Outlook OST to PST or other formats.     

Final Verdict: In this post, I discussed all the possible ways to convert Outlook OST to PST Manually or using the software. I hope it will help you to export the OST file data to PST. If you still have any query related to this just leave the message on the comment box.

