Ozzy Raja Shares 5 Tips to Go Viral on Social Media

Social media has changed the entire phase of marketing goods and services. These days, majority of people spend maximum time on social media platforms. Politicians, artists, athletes and businesses make use of platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Do you know why? For sharing innovative ideas, sell latest products, and for promoting the brand!





In this fast-paced world of challenging business, we can say going viral on numerous social media platforms is an ideal means for boosting one’s brand presence as well as attracting clients quickly; however, it’s not that much easy as it seems. In order to own any brand in this modern digital era, it’s vital for everyone to be available on social media.





To understand more about how to go viral on social media, Ozzy Raja has shared few tips that one can check.





Let’s have a look.





Focus on Quality Content Before Investing in Advertising





Do you know the major mistake that majority of brands make while advertising on social media? They focus on advertising campaigns instead of quality content! While fruitful and successful brands unquestionably have best marketing approaches, also they post quality content in order to keep their customers engaged.





Content is the means for the success of any brand. So, before investing in advertising, ensure the content is up to point else it will not make any sense. So, if you won’t be able to keep users engaged once they visited the page with content, then advertising is completely useless.





Know Your Audience





Do you wish to hold the attention of customers towards your content? If yes, then it’s important to know who your audience is! Going viral is actually not only about getting the content that you are creating in front of customers but it implies your content should target the right people you actually wish to target.





Build an advertising persona by simply collaborating with prospective users in order to understand well what’s important to them. This way, it will become easier for you to create content as per the interest of users.





Partnering with Influencers





After defining the interests as well as social media actions of the audience that you are targeting, you can make use of that information for partnering with numerous other brands as well as influencers for increasing the likelihood of virality.





Partnership, no doubt, is an important part of successful marketing strategy. Since there’s no surety that you can reach enough audience by utilizing social media channels of your own!





So, reach out to influencers as well as brands you think are popular with the audience that you are targeting as well as arrange partnership for cross-promoting the products as well as new content. Why? Since this approach can grow your customer base as well as will increase the odds of going viral.





Tell a Relatable Story through Your Content





The most important thing that resonates a lot with present social media consumers is relatable story. The reality is customers prefer a lot to share any type of post and content with their companions if it seems to them like a story. One simple means to do this easily is by creating an imaginary character that is quite similar to customers in your most targeted audience.





Also, you can make video series. If your target audience resonated with character then they will obviously love to associate with the brand.





Utilize Interactive Content





One of the ideal means to get customers engaged is by making the content interactive. For example, post quiz on Facebook, make poll on Instagram story. Customers will love to engage with the content and posts if you ask questions they wish to voice their view on.





The best thing is to give users the chance to comment as well as share their own thoughts. This, no doubt, is a perfect strategy to get large number of customers involved.





Wrap Up





Hope you have enjoyed reading this guide and it helped you in knowing more about the tips to go viral on social media shared by him. Creating a fruitful social media campaign can be confusing. So, it's better to post content that very well speaks to target audience in a better way. Just similar to social media agencies, you must make use of social media investigation tools for assessing performance.