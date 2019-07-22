PST is the data file type of Outlook as it stores complete mailbox data in PST. PST files can be opened in Outlook easily but what if someone does not have Outlook but, needs to extract PST file? In that case, they will need a reliable PST File Extractor. Today, we will review PCVITA PST Extractor. This is considered by many as the best PST Extractor Tool. Let us begin this blog with the overview of the software.





PCVITA PST Extractor: Software Overview





PCVITA PST File Extractor Tool is a standalone software that can perform data extraction from any PST file. Besides extracting, this application can also export the data in multiple file formats like PDF, EML, MSG, Text, DOC, RTF, DOCX, vCard, ICS, HTML, MHT. The software has a simplistic interface which is easily operable by any user. This tool does not require Outlook installation on the same system. Users can extract Outlook PST files created in any version of Outlook including 2019, 2016, and 2013.





PST Data Extractor: Specification





Developer: PCVITA Software

Version: 5.0

Size: 28.8 MB

PST File Support: Outlook 2019, Outlook 2016 and other Outlook versions

Windows OS Support: All versions of Windows OS





How to Extract PST File without Outlook using PST Extractor Tool





Complete data can be extracted from Outlook PST files in four simple steps:





Step 1: Start PCVITA PST Extractor on computer.





Step 2: Add PST file into the software.





Step 3: Extract PST file data and preview.





Step 4: Save Extracted data in different formats.





Major Features of Best PST Extractor Tool





PST File Extractor Tool contains numerous useful features that help users to execute PST file extraction quick and easy. Here, we will focus on some of the noteworthy attributes of this tool.





PST Data Extraction

PST Extractor Tool offers complete PST file extraction without any data loss. All Outlook items stored in PST file like emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, journals, notes, etc., can be extracted by this application. Not only these, PST Extractor tool can extract all kinds of Outlook email attachments.





Preview PST Data

Once the tool scans and extracts PST data completely, it displays the data items for the users as preview. On this screen, one can easily browse to any PST folder and check out the data stored in it. Selecting any item will lead to the complete preview of the selected file. The preview can be seen on various viewing modes like Normal view, Email Hop View, Hex view, Message Header view, MIME view, attachment view. Selecting the attachment view, attachments can be previewed too.





Sort Extracted Data

While the extracted data in open in the preview section, some of the major columns are visible along with the file name. By clicking on any of the column names, users can sort the data according to the columns. This is a helpful feature to find files quickly and sort them structurally.





Works on Damaged PST File

Often, PST files get corrupt and it becomes impossible to open those in MS Outlook. In such cases, PST Extractor Tool can be of great help to you. This utility comes with Advanced Scan feature that can retrieve data from corrupted and damaged PST files. Simple select this feature to fix the corruption and then data extraction from PST file.





Save Data after Extraction

Using PST File Extraction Tool, the extracted data can be migrated into some other file formats too. The supported file formats for PST export are MSG, PDF, TXT, Document (DOC, DOCX, RTF), EML, HTML, MHT, vCard/ VCF (for contacts), ICS (for calendar) formats. Users can choose the file format based on their requirement as all the converted files can be imported into different email clients.





Selective Conversion of PST

If users want to export the extracted data in some other formats, they do not have to go through the process of converting the entire file. They can simply select the individual files or folders they need and the software will convert the chosen data only. The selective data conversion can also be done by entering any date range.





Select Naming Convention

Saving each data item of PST file separately can be confusing. Choosing preferred file naming convention can save users from getting lost and help them sort the data in right manner. The tool offers various naming conventions that users can select easily from the drop-down list.





Compatible Windows Versions

Windows PST File Extractor is suitable for all available Windows OS versions. Users can run the application on computers running on Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and other versions.





Available Versions of PST Extractor Tool





Those who want to use PST Extractor can choose any of the two available versions: demo and full. The demo version is available for free download but it has limited functionality like exporting 25 items from each extracted PST file. The full version, however, got no restrictions and can provide complete functionality.





Our Verdict





Though there are various tools available in the market, this is the best PST Extractor Tool. Due to its effective features, our team rated PST Extractor Tool 9 out of 10. We want to recommend this to everyone with the need to extract PST file data on Windows.