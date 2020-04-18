We live in human dominating world where we find countless emotions and situations. Overwhelming power, rage and desire. It is very important for us flow like a water with no shape and pace. It is important to seek joy from everything we see around.

A tree never carries any regret in heart,

Inspite of you and me breaking them apart,

They live for years with million scars,

Still they shelter you, with no regret in heart.





Be like a sun, keep shining bright,

Give light to the world get them unite,

Don't stop anyday neither for anyone,

Like Beatles said, Follow the sun.





Love like a mother, expect nothing in return

Hold your emotions that's what she learnt,

Even with the tears she made people laugh,

Sacrifice everything with no regret in heart.





Live like a bird, always fly high

Nest is not the only home you have

Wander alone the world is yours

Leave everything behind with no regret in heart.





"Every stage has a different color,

Different color has a different learning.

Different learning gives different moments

Different moments bring ultimate joy"