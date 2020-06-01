How Pratulya Sharma Helping Brands To get Bigger in the Industry?

By Neha Kapoor
1st Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Pratulya Sharma

To leverage your brand, it's most important to make your social presence worth stronger. It is mandatory to keep every perspective in your mind that leads to the upswing of your brand. Well, it's obviously not at all an effortless chore. Hence, Pratulya Sharma well known as Asia's youngest Digital Entrepreneur, founder of Social Consult, an Expert in YouTube Marketing and Personal Brand Building. Being a digital marketer, his first preference is to create a brand that will assist you to leverage your personal worth by increasing the advancement of the business.


He commences his digital entrepreneurial voyage with a minor investment of 80 Rupees. His passionate and committed behavior made him attain his goals. Coming from a middle-class family he is self-made on the foundation of his allegiance that’s why he is able to scale up from rupees 80 to rupees 8 lakh rupees per month. Which is just admirable from an entrepreneurial point of view. He is advancing with the endeavor that presently his work defines his persona best.


He has gained multiple Laurels because of his admirable chore at such a young age. He was awarded by the United Nations and IIT as Global Young Leader 2019. His chore depicts him best.


Thus, this youngest lad is doing a phenomenal job by precisely investing his time and making the best use of it.


Digital Marketing is the most worthwhile business!


Digital marketing is the substantial trending nook that creates an assortment of opportunities and is the tendency of many who anticipate seeking for understanding in this. Today's realm demands the best quality of assistance because firms investing money in digital marketing always seek for the best retrieval from it. Unlike other marketing strategies, it not only helps you to give a boost to your brand name but also assists you to leverage your personal growth. That's what the leading digital marketing strategist Pratulya Sharma does. He is the precise manifestation of the same. By making ample use of the digital realm and making the best out of good.


Emphasis on customer’s needs:


Every business's first and most important priority is to lay stress on their customer's needs by satisfying them within an adequate span. That's what Pratulya has adapted as the prior notion. He believes in serving customers in the best and the acceptable way. Because of this ideology, he is able to serve innumerable customers to date. Which is exceptional. Peeking at his client's list, then it ranges from T- Series to Lady Gaga and many more. It's not effortless but simultaneously it's not unthinkable too. He has done it with so much perfection that now he has earned the title of "Asia's Youngest Digital Entrepreneur".


Hard work plays a significant role:


As it is said that hard work always pays off. Pratulya is also getting fruitful results. His socialconsult.co.in is giving enormous results. His passionate attitude and hardworking attitude made him one of the leading digital marketers of Asia, he along with his company is prospering rapidly and it's not too early to say he is taking off to bestow bingo results in the future.

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How to keep our restaurant brands running in these un-CERTAIN times!

Nishant Tripathi

Covid-19 Effect: Digital Transformation in Offline Business Areas

Amit Mukherji

How Noida Based Wholesaller.com Is Transforming B2B Indian Retail Ecommerce

Kartika Sharma

Beat 'Work From Home Blues' Like A Boss

Kiran Patil
Daily Capsule
Lockdown 5.0, Jio's billion-dollar deal, YS Exclusive with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and more
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Top 10 Mobile Application Development Companies In India [Research Report 2020]

Jogi Lehrer Brown

Beat 'Work From Home Blues' Like A Boss

Kiran Patil

5 Social Media Tips To Help Small Business Succeed

jwala patel

9 Skills that you can add to Become a Future SEO Manager

Vishal Kumar

Choosing an External Hard Drive: 5 Things You Must Know

Chaitanya Khanna

Digital Marketing: Can the COVID-19 seize your business?

Dhivya Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India