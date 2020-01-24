Private Security Agency in India

Outline

A security agency is a government owned organisation present in every country that conducts activities to ensure that the country is safe and secure.





A private security company is a business establishment, which provides armed and unarmed security services and expertise to individuals. These services can be defined as the protection of personnel or assets.





A Private Security Agency License, also known as PSARA is permission provided to the companies or a group of individuals to start an agency.





Every country in the world requires an agency because it serves a significant purpose. The purpose is a safe, secure and a protected environment.





Activities the agency is involved in

An individual that works for a security agency is a security agent. The duties of an agent are described as below-





· Enforce rules and regulations

The primary focus and the first most important task

of an agent is to enforce laws in the areas of a city, in a particular country.





They also need to ensure that the rules are followed by the people residing in places where the laws are enforced.





· Respond to threats and Emergencies

In emergency situations or when a threat is expected, the agency sends in their security agents, who then ensure that the people are not affected in any way by the danger.





· Monitor CCTV cameras

They keep an eye on the surveillance cameras and supervise the activity of every individual. The camera footage serves as a proof in cases of incidents.





· Conduct security checks

The security agents are designated areas in a city where they perform regular security checks to ensure that the areas are safe.









Types





The security companies are categorised into various kinds considering the reason why it is required factors.





· Personal security

Personal security involves giving protection to the individuals for personal reasons.

Bodyguards who protect individuals or groups of people come under this category.





· Home security

Home security deals with securing an individual’s property from the criminals.

One common way of securing one’s property or apartment is by utilisation of gadgets like cameras, motion sensors, heat sensors and alarm systems that can alert them. Also, security guards come under this category as their job is to look after the property.





· Automobile security





Automobile security includes alarm systems used specifically in the vehicles.





GPS is a popular component along with biometric car locking system and cars that start and lock with remotes.





· Event security

Event security comprises of offering security at events, parties and political crowds. The guards are placed at the entrances, exits and within the crowd to ensure a safe environment.





· Aviation Security

Security is a must at airports due to the large number of people that travel everyday with luggage. Thus, proper inspection of every individual along with their luggage is mandatory to avoid all kinds of hassle.









Starting a security agency in India

At present, India consists of many security agencies that work for the protection of the people in the country.





Some security agencies present in India are –

· Intelligence Bureau

· National Security Guard

· National Security Council









Private Security Agencies Regulations Act- PSARA (2005)

The Private Security Agencies Regulations Act or PSARA regulates all the aspects involved in the functioning of a private security business in India.









Process to start a security company or agency





Starting or opening a security agency/company involves certain steps that needs to be followed -





· Decide on the type of the security business or agency





· Prepare a business model that contains the necessary details related to the business.





· The most important thing is getting a security agency license without which the agency or the company

will not be able to start its operations.





· Get a logo that will help in differentiating the business from the others.





· Prepare a business plan.





· Start the business operations.













Eligibility requirements to obtain security agency license-





The following companies are eligible for a security license-

· Sole Proprietorship

· Partnership Firm

· One Person Company

· Private Limited Company





Eligibility requirements to work as a security guard

Citizen of India

A minimum age of eighteen years and maximum of sixty-five years

Non-objectionable character and antecedents

Passed the security training in a successful manner

Fulfils physical standards

Not convicted by a court

Not dismissed for bad behaviour from any Government institution









Documents Required for security agency license-





· Allotment of PAN

· Registration at the Service Tax Department

· Registration of establishment under the Shops & Establishment

· Employees State Insurance(ESI) Registration

· Provident fund (PF) Registration

· Registration under the Contractual Labor Act-CLA

· Security training - Affidavit

· Ownership proof for the principal place of business

· Detailed armed licenses

· Character verification certificate for the employees

· Uniform Pattern





Fees structure for License





Security agency that functions in a Single District – Rs 5000

Security agency that functions in 5 Districts – Rs 10000

Security agency that functions in an Entire State – Rs 25000





Conclusion

A security agency is a necessity in every country. But it is important to understand what activities the agency undertakes, what type of agency needs to be established based on the country's requirement and lastly, the required steps must be followed in an appropriate manner.



